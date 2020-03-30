Live Coronavirus World News Stories

Now they are trying to sell you clothes to wear at home.

It won't surprise you to learn that people are buying more things they need and fewer things they don't need. Target released a report this week, saying it saw a 50 percent increase in essentials and food and beverages in March, but a slowdown in things like accessories.

That's probably why, earlier today, Macy's announced that it had lost the "majority,quot; of its sales, and that it was laying off about 130,000 workers.

%MINIFYHTMLb32c02b88b8448e0c60bf507020b443411% %MINIFYHTMLb32c02b88b8448e0c60bf507020b443412%

Therefore, most "nonessential,quot; retailers, such as people who sell clothes to them, see their digital businesses as a lifesaver. On Instagram, that means you're seeing plenty of heavy blanket ads, but plenty of work-from-home styles and designer outfits too.