Live Coronavirus World News Stories

Now they are trying to sell you clothes to wear at home.
It won't surprise you to learn that people are buying more things they need and fewer things they don't need. Target released a report this week, saying it saw a 50 percent increase in essentials and food and beverages in March, but a slowdown in things like accessories.
That's probably why, earlier today, Macy's announced that it had lost the "majority,quot; of its sales, and that it was laying off about 130,000 workers.
Therefore, most "nonessential,quot; retailers, such as people who sell clothes to them, see their digital businesses as a lifesaver. On Instagram, that means you're seeing plenty of heavy blanket ads, but plenty of work-from-home styles and designer outfits too.
On Monday, the Anthropologie website asked customers to "invite the color in,quot; by purchasing the "cozy home edition,quot;. Macy & # 39; s encouraged customers to "recharge in new ways,quot; with their "essentials to stay home,quot;. Discounts seem to prevail everywhere, though many warn of possible shipping delays based on the virus. Anthropologie also found a "date-night-at-home,quot; outfit for her Instagram.
Statistically speaking, her home is now full of dogs, cats, and chickens.
Host applications at a shelter in Kansas City, Missouri, it went from an average of 10 per day to 250 per day; In Dallas, the placement of breeding animals increased tenfold over the past year.
And it's not just cats and dogs that people are accepting. "People are buying chickens in a panic like they did with toilet paper," a president of a chicken farm told us, the shortage of eggs in supermarkets was reported.
Animal shelters have become increasingly desperate in the past week to place animals, according to NPR. Without adoption fairs, and in some cases staffed, shelters have a hard time responding to kitten and puppy season. Flatbush Cats, a foster group in Brooklyn, wrote on Instagram that they were concerned about the "huge increase in kittens born on the street within a few weeks as spay / neuter clinics across the country remain closed."
In recent decades, animal rescue organizations. they have begun to transport an enormous amount of animals, mostly dogs and cats, from US states. USA with shelters to kill states with more adopters and without animal euthanasia. (International transportation has also increased, with dogs arriving in the U.S. from Russia, China, Mexico, and others.)
The coronavirus pandemic will presumably end. But chicken and cat parenthood is a lifetime.
Celebrities in sweatpants sang songs.
The Backstreet Boys gave a concert last night.
They sang "I Want It That Way,quot;, and maybe they were just a little rusty in places: More than two decades have passed since the song's original release.
The boys were not together, of course. Brian was in his living room in Atlanta. Nick was by a pool in Las Vegas. Kevin was backed by his two young sons, one on drums and the other playing a small guitar, at his home in Los Angeles.
They were among dozens of Performers and artists, including Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Ellen DeGeneres, Lizzo, and Dave Grohl, who performed songs and recorded messages for iHeartRadio's Living Room for America concert on Sunday night. It was broadcast on Fox and broadcast on YouTube.
The concert was like a modern version of the old school telethon, benefiting two organizations: Feeding America, a national network of food banks, and the First Responders Children's Foundation, which supports the families of emergency medical workers who face financial difficulties due to coronavirus.
Some of the celebrities appeared in sweatpants or pajamas, giving advice on the social isolation of their outdoor patios or on the sofas in the living room. Tim McGraw, in bluejeans, straddled a diving board over a backyard pool. Mariah Carey settled in her home studio, with singers in the background and a pianist on video conference.
"The most inspiring thing about this situation is seeing everyone join forces and lift each other up," said Elton John, who organized the video event.
"I would play a song myself, but I am quarantined in the only house I have ever been without a piano," he said.
A cartoon favorite wants you to stay home.
With plenty of free time as a result of orders to stay home, artists of all kinds have tried to help during the pandemic. From singer Liam Gallagher reworking the songs of Oasis In hymns to wash your hands of actress Gal Gadot's polarizing "Imagine,quot; video, there's been no shortage of options for people looking for a potentially useful distraction.
Enter Samantha Newark, the original voice of Jem from the cartoon "Jem and the Holograms,quot;. His public service announcement late last week, in which he warns about fake medications and encourages social estrangement and handwashing, will help us defeat the coronavirus. Jem's rival gang, The Misfits, has yet to weigh either way.
N.Y.C.'s basketball community received a hard blow.
In a revealing look at how united the New York City basketball community is and how devastating the coronavirus can be, Marc Stein and John Branch He reported on a birthday party for a former St. Johns player who left three people dead and many others who tested positive for Covid-19.
The party, held for David Cain, included people who had played at all levels of New York basketball, including Steve Burtt Sr., a former N.B.A. player, who talked about putting the pieces together after attending a party that resulted in the death of Lee Green, a Cain teammate in St. Johns, and two others.
"We were having a good time," said Burtt. "When I found out, I called Dave to see how he was, but I didn't put two and two together. And then Lee died. I'm like, "Wait a minute, they said I was at a party. I was at the party."
Marc Stein discussed how the story of David Cain's birthday party came together and the challenges facing reporters, particularly sports reporters, in a changing era.
How much of a challenge was coordinating the reporting of this story with you two in different states?
Stein The reality for journalists at the moment, whether we like it or not, is that a large part of our reports have to be done by phone, text messages, WhatsApp, social media channels, etc. All stories are better when reports can be made face-to-face on the scene, but not possible at the moment.
They are both used to spending a lot of time with their subjects and digging deep into things. How much of a challenge was that in this case?
Stein Strictly speaking for me, even in a season full of sad stories like this 2019-20 N.B.A. campaign has been, this whole story was out of the norm for me. Not just because we were writing about a community outside of my N.B.A. bubble but because the subject was very heavy.
It was a basketball story, but let's be honest: it was about much bigger things in the real world.
With sports shelved for now, there seems to be a real challenge ahead for sports journalists. How does your mindset for storytelling change and adapt to something like this?
Stein Since my daily rhythm is N.B.A. And given the widespread interest in all the ways that Covid-19 is disrupting this upstream league just as it anticipated moving into playoff mode, there has still been nothing close to a dearth of story ideas.
What we are reading and hearing.
