Live Coronavirus News Coverage and updates

Trump denied Sunday that the possibility of a quarantine was a threat. "I was not threatening," he said during a White House briefing.

He raised the idea because the region has the most confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, but did not offer details on how his administration would enforce it. Mr. Cuomo then questioned whether the federal government had the authority to order a quarantine.

"Yes, New York is the epicenter and these are different times, and many people are scared," said Cuomo on Sunday. "Some of the reactions it receives from individuals, including governments, are terrifying and suggest they will take abrupt action against New York. But look, this is New York and we are going to get through it."

As of Sunday night, at least 141,096 people in every state, plus Washington, D.C. and four US territories. They have tested positive for the virus, according to a New York Times database. At least 2,469 patients with the virus have died. And at least 20 states now have more than 1,000 known cases within their borders.

New York is still by far the hardest hit. On Sunday, Cuomo said the total number of cases in New York was 59,513, an increase of nearly 7,200 confirmed from the previous day. More than half of the cases, or 33,768, are in New York City.

The number of deaths in the state exceeded 1,000, 272 more than the previous day, the largest one-day increase in deaths since the outbreak began.