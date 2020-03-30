LISTEN: Will Greenwood podcast – Jonny Bairstow | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLed316c8bb873575fd2a1405949bc95fb11% %MINIFYHTMLed316c8bb873575fd2a1405949bc95fb12%







In this week's podcast episode, Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox catch up with England cricket star Jonny Bairstow to find out how he is doing in these unusual times …

Cox and Greenwood chat about math quizzes, workout routines, and also Greens pulling their calves!

We chatted with Charlie Ewels and Bath denying that the players had rejected a pay cut, and also whether it might be in Billy Vunipola's interest to spend a season in the Championship with the Saracens.

Bairstow is this week's special guest, and tells us how England's cricket players are spending their downtime, and talks about where their interest in rugby comes from.

We also hear funny stories of Greenwood and Bairstow's friendship, while the latter recalls the glory of the England Cricket World Cup.

Culture, fringe gains and pressure on elite cricket are also discussed, as are sledges and what might be expected this season.

To hear all of that and more, click play above to watch the latest edition of the Will Greenwood podcast.