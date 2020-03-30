Lisa met Usman fans face to face before the 90 days

Baby love Lisa had her first contact with fiancée celebrity Usman on Sunday March 30, 90 day promise: before 90 days season four
After her conversation with Usman's friend Aba, Lisa said that she was still upset. However, Usman said he believes his friend was telling the truth and that Lisa's behavior could interfere with his career. At the end of the day, Usman said the goal is for them to be together in the United States, to have children, and to bring the wonder that Sojaboy, their musical alter ego, is to the United States as well.
Viewers enjoyed the premiere of the music video and Lisa had a solid performance from her celebrity. The premiere, which was at a club and attended by 25 people, surprised Lisa. Well, the women who act "like puppies in love,quot; surprised her. "If someone crosses the line, there will be a problem at this club tonight," said Lisa.
The female fans were asking for selfies and they had their phones on their faces … and they weren't very nice to Lisa. While being interviewed by the production team, some of the fans said that it was not a true love between Usman and Lisa, that he wants her money and that she should run away.
After the video premiere came out, Usman took Lisa to a new hotel in preparation to meet her family. She was not satisfied with the amenities, and she let it be known. It seems that Lisa is not a fan of Nigeria, and people began to notice.
Meanwhile…
Geoffrey and Varya
After hanging out with Varya's friends after the revelation that she had been talking to other American men, Geoffrey said she felt she had wasted any time she could have spent with her family. "It should have been smarter than this," he said.
Varya explained what exactly she was doing: she was talking to an American man she met on the site before Geoffrey. They only communicate on Instagram. But did Geoffrey not see a WhatsApp message? Oh yes, it did. OK, so they communicate on Instagram and WhatsApp. Varya offered Geoffrey the opportunity to read all the messages. Did you know this man? Sure it is, but he said to Geoffrey, "It just doesn't work. I don't like the person."
After a FaceTime call with his friend who might be in love with him, Geoffrey decided to meet up with Varya again to listen to her. During the meeting, Varya said she made a bad impression on her friends, but ultimately regretted not telling her about this other man. She said she could have gone to America with any man, but said she was looking for true love.
Darcey and Tom
As the big gathering approached, Darcey and Tom continued to talk about text messages. Tom told the cameras that the distance was too great for them after she left the UK. According to Tom, Darcey was still upset about Jesse. Now you cannot understand the problems in the relationship. Will Darcey get too emotional, as usual with her, at their meeting? That was his fear.
Ed and Rosemarie
The last episode, Ed asked Rosemarie to get an STD test. It didn't sit well with her. He said he just wanted to be able to trust her. "I may have lost Rose and I feel sick to my stomach. I have to fix this," he said.
Rose agreed to meet him and they both had a sincere heart. While having coffee, he apologized and said that she was teaching him to love. She said she wants to go ahead and be his wife.
Stephanie and Erika
Now in Australia and together for the first time, Stephanie said Erika is everything she hoped for and more, with kissable lips. However, she is nervous to make any movement. "It's exciting, but it's kind of scary," Stephanie said of Erika, noting that she can imagine spending the rest of her life with her. Once she brushed her teeth, Stephanie welcomed Erika to the bathroom for her first kiss.
So did they have sex? "I went to bed and passed out," said Stephanie.
While at a wildlife exhibit, Erika had a true glimpse of the distances Stephanie has to go with her aplastic anemia.
David and Lana
It's meeting day and Lana is nowhere to be found. "This morning I woke up feeling optimistic, but now that I'm standing here, the anger is starting," David said as he searched for his girlfriend on the internet. The fourth time was not the charm. David cannot speak to Lana unless they are both on site. He does not have his phone number. "I can't believe this will happen again," said David.
He really wants to meet her. "I have to find out why this keeps happening," he said. So David laid out a plan … that his friend closed. He said he wants to go to the city of Lana and find her. His friend warned against that due to the ongoing war. David, well, he seemed determined.
90 day promise: before 90 days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.
