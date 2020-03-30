Lisa met Usman fans face to face before the 90 days

Baby love Lisa had her first contact with fiancée celebrity Usman on Sunday March 30, 90 day promise: before 90 days season four

After her conversation with Usman's friend Aba, Lisa said that she was still upset. However, Usman said he believes his friend was telling the truth and that Lisa's behavior could interfere with his career. At the end of the day, Usman said the goal is for them to be together in the United States, to have children, and to bring the wonder that Sojaboy, their musical alter ego, is to the United States as well.

Viewers enjoyed the premiere of the music video and Lisa had a solid performance from her celebrity. The premiere, which was at a club and attended by 25 people, surprised Lisa. Well, the women who act "like puppies in love,quot; surprised her. "If someone crosses the line, there will be a problem at this club tonight," said Lisa.