Lionsgate layoffs hit distribution and merchandising departments – Deadline

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Lionsgate layoffs hit distribution and merchandising departments - Deadline

The Up News Info has confirmed that Lionsgate has implemented the restructuring in its film marketing and distribution departments, laying off large numbers of companies in their teens, according to a source familiar with the matter. I understand that this was in process for some time, and in no way related to the great COVID-19 recession that is causing a series of permits and layoffs across the country.

From what we understand, no other layoffs are planned.

%MINIFYHTML72f4942e764d96d640ed9654f4b0a8d411%%MINIFYHTML72f4942e764d96d640ed9654f4b0a8d412%

PLUS.

%MINIFYHTML72f4942e764d96d640ed9654f4b0a8d413%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here