Lions fall short again – Up News Info Detroit

The Detroit defense couldn't find the last stop the Lions needed at one end of the field. Matthew Stafford was unable to convert the play from the fourth down to the other end.

It added to another loss for the Lions, who are quickly falling into contention in the NFC playoff career after a promising start to the season.

Matthew Stafford's pass to Logan Thomas from 1 broke in the end zone with 3 seconds remaining on Sunday, sending the Lions to their fourth loss in five games with a 31-24 loss to the Oakland Raiders.

"We didn't convert; we didn't score, we didn't win the game," Stafford said. "You can see it all you want. If we had checked there, you wouldn't be answering these questions. We just have to execute the best move and score. ”

Stafford did a lot of good things against the Raiders, but it was some missed opportunities that proved to be the difference.

There was a missed transfer to JD McKissic on the first attempt that denied Detroit (3-4-1) a goal opportunity, an interception in the end zone in the second quarter when the Lions had a chance to take a lead. two points and then trouble on both sides of the ball in the final minutes after Stafford's 26-yard TD pass to McKissic tied the game with 5:16 to play.

The Raiders managed to move the ball 66 yards in the next four plays to enter the 10 with the help of two long passes for backup running back Jalen Richard.

Then, after two stops by Detroit, Derek Carr managed to climb on a third-try play and find Hunter Renfrow on a 9-yard TD pass with 2:04 left to give Oakland the lead.

"It's a hard pill to swallow," linebacker Devon Kennard. “The past few weeks have been on us on the defensive. I feel like if we played better defensively, we'd be in a much better position right now. But you can't panic. It is in the middle of the season. We have eight more games left, a lot of ball to play. I believe in the boys in this locker room. We have to fix this. Start with defense, controlling what you can control. Once we do that, we'll be fine. "

The Lions still had a chance and Stafford managed to move the ball within 10 with less than a minute to play after a 26-yard interference pass on Nevin Lawson.

Stafford ran for 4 yards until 4 on the first try, he was fired by P.J. Hall on the second try, then climbed 13 yards to 1 on the third try. With the clock ticking, the Raiders requested a timeout with 8 seconds remaining to obtain the proper personnel on the field.

The Lions responded with heavy personnel with six offensive linemen, two tight ends and no receivers and asked for a game pass.

Stafford tried to find Thomas in the back of the end zone over minor safety Joseph Joseph, but the play was broken, sealing another loss for Detroit.

"We had a one-on-one shot," Stafford said. “We had one of our great players in one of his not-so-great boys and the opportunity to go up and do it. I have to give him a better chance and a better ball. "

That was the final play on a largely productive day for Stafford, who threw for 406 yards and three touchdowns, but also had a hand on both turnovers.

Marvin Jones had eight catches for 126 yards and a touchdown and Kenny Golladay had four catches for 132 yards and a marker.

But that still wasn't enough because the defense struggled to slow down Josh Jacobs and the Raiders and the offense had three units that entered the Oakland 30s and ended without points.

"We all have to play better," said Stafford. "That's everyone. We are a team. There were many plays I missed that could have helped us win the game. Things we all have to live with. We work very hard week after week, and if you don't get a win, it obviously hurts "

