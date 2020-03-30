Lionel Messi: Barcelona players have suffered a 70 percent pay cut due to the coronavirus pandemic | Football news

Barcelona players were always ready to cut wages despite contrary reports, Messi says





Lionel Messi's contract in Barcelona expires in the summer of 2021

%MINIFYHTML3e4ddf5145ba3e66d3345035f858e33d11% %MINIFYHTML3e4ddf5145ba3e66d3345035f858e33d12%

The Barcelona players accepted a 70 percent pay cut and pledged donations to help the club's non-sports staff continue to receive their full wages.

Lionel Messi announced the move in an Instagram post, insisting that Barcelona players were always open to cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic, but had to take time to work out the details.

"The time has come to announce that, in addition to the 70 percent reduction in our salary during the state of alarm, we will also make contributions so that club employees can collect 100 percent of their salary for the duration of this situation, "Messi wrote on Instagram.

"If we weren't talking until now, it was because the priority for us was to find solutions that were real to help the club."

Confirming the movement of all Barcelona players, Messi criticized suggestions that the club's stars had been slow to take this step.

"A lot has been written and said about the FC Barcelona first team in terms of player salaries during this state of alarm," Messi continued.

Messi and his Barcelona teammates, including Luis Suárez, issued a joint statement on staff salary cuts

"First of all, we want to clarify that our will has always been to apply a decrease in the salary we receive, because we fully understand that this is an exceptional situation and that we are the first ones who have always helped the club when asked.

"Many times we have even done it on our own initiative, on other occasions that we consider necessary or important.

"We are not surprised that from within the club there were those who tried to put us under the magnifying glass and tried to put pressure on something that we always knew we would do."

"In fact, if the agreement has been delayed for a few days it is simply because we were looking for a formula to help the club and also its workers in these difficult times."

The League has been suspended since the first full week of March as a result of COVID-19.