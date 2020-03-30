Lil Wayne's bus driver accuses Birdman and the young thug of conspiring over the shooting charge

%MINIFYHTML834a8288f0264bf279c1d04077a3a7a211% %MINIFYHTML834a8288f0264bf279c1d04077a3a7a212%

WENN

Alvin Lewis claims to have suffered serious injuries in April 2015 when the vehicle was shot in Atlanta, after a dispute between Wayne and Jimmy Winfrey spilled out after a concert.

Up News Info –

The bus driver in little Waynethe 2015 bus shooting has alleged Birdman Y Young bully He made secret deals with prosecutors to bail them out.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Alvin Lewis asks why prosecutors in Cobb County, Georgia described Birdman, real name Bryan Christopher Brooks, and Young Thug, real name Jeffery Lamar Williams, as alleged co-conspirators in the indictment. Shooter reported, but did not file any charges against them.

%MINIFYHTML834a8288f0264bf279c1d04077a3a7a213% %MINIFYHTML834a8288f0264bf279c1d04077a3a7a214%

He claims there is overwhelming evidence of complicity between Jimmy Winfrey, the reported gunman, and rappers, from records of phone calls and recorded confessions to promises of payment, and demands to know why they have never been charged.

%MINIFYHTML834a8288f0264bf279c1d04077a3a7a215% %MINIFYHTML834a8288f0264bf279c1d04077a3a7a216%

The driver claims he suffered serious injuries in April 2015 when the vehicle was shot in Atlanta, after a dispute between Wayne and Winfrey spilled out after a concert, adding that although prosecutors have kept him informed of the case of Winfrey is rejected every time he asks about Birdman and Young Thug.

Winfrey is on trial again because the Georgia Supreme Court reversed her 2015 conviction, and Lewis is now asking the judge to compel the Cobb County District Attorney's Office to release any information related to the settlements that may have been reached between prosecutors and Birdman or Young. Bully.

Lewis previously sued Young Thug, Birdman, rapper Peewee Roscoe, Cash Money Records and Young Money Records bosses about the incident.

The couple have yet to respond to Lewis' comments.