Lido Learning raises $ 3 million from Paytm executive Picus Capital, others – Latest news

Ed-tech platform Lido Learning said it raised $ 3 million from Rocket Internet founder Alex Samwer, backed by Picus Capital and Paytm president Madhur Deora, among others. investors such as Ronnie Screwvala, Ananth Narayanan, Vikrampati Singhania and others.

"Lido Learning is actively disrupting the K-12 market. Given the current global pandemic, online learning has become the need of the hour. This is pushing the Indian market to adopt online tutorials much faster than initially expected and it's a great tailwind that allows us to become a dominant category creator in a short period of time, "Lido Learning founder and CEO Sahil Sheth said in a statement.

Lido Learning offers interactive live tutoring sessions for students and parents that drive learning outcomes through a 6: 1 student-teacher ratio, cutting-edge technologies, and personalized content. It is expanding from metropolitan areas to Tier II and Tier III cities.

%MINIFYHTML78df230c2b3e75ee0801c5ca834fa4ba11% %MINIFYHTML78df230c2b3e75ee0801c5ca834fa4ba12%

According to a report by Google and KPMG, primary and secondary complementary education will be the largest category in online education by 2021 and will grow at a compound annual rate of 60%.

"The tremendous growth in the months after launch has demonstrated the great market adjustment of products they have found. We are excited to be part of the vision to improve access and quality of education, one of the largest and most important sectors from India along with such a strong team, "said Florian Reichert, partner at Picus Capital, in a statement.

Lido Learning is Picus' first investment in the educational technology space and one of the first in India.