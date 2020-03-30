Lendale Johnson to star in new reality show "Deuces And Love,quot;

Professional fans of tennis player, model, actor, and famous tennis player Lendale Johnson receive good news as the star will become part of Deuces & Love: a reality television series. Here are all the details available.

Johnson is very popular and is best known for his appearance on Fox's Empire television show. More than that, die-hard fans already know that he, too, has been using his fame for homeless activism.

In 2015, he has been surrounded by massive success, but since then, life has faced him with several terrible challenges, such as family deaths, personal and business problems, and also health problems after a concussion in 2017.

A couple of years ago, Johnson had to work at a retail store in his hometown until he recovered after the injury.

It's also worth noting that Johnson launched a famous and public tennis academy in New York, called The Johnson High-Performance Tennis Academy.

He has been working with massive names like Katie Holmes, Teresa Guidice, and many more celebrities.

This new show will follow Johnson into Hollywood, and viewers will see him revamping his career.

People will have the opportunity to enjoy interviews with some of the world's biggest stars to get exclusive content for the aforementioned show.

According to official information from its website, this series will influence a movement supporting its charity events, tennis clinics, fashion shows, educational workshops, panels with famous keynote speakers, world-class athletes, celebrity interviews, influencers. from Instagram, artists, models and actors with a focus on enlightening people of color, awareness of diversity within Fortune 500 companies, A-List stars in Black Hollywood and various issues of the LGBTQ & # 39; community

In other news, he is working hard to raise awareness that homelessness is an endless problem that has to be resolved somehow. It also hopes to inspire people to be more generous, especially during the global crisis in which we are all today.



