Lauren London sends love to Reginae Carter after watching this video

Toya Johnson's daughter Reginae Carter shared a clip on her social media account that managed to impress her fans. In the video, Nae's acting skills are skyrocketing, and even Lauren London agrees.

Check out the clip Nae shared on her social media account below.

Lauren London also skipped the comments and posted these emojis: ‘‘ ✨ ’

Nae's fans adored her performance, and made sure to tell her this in the comment section.

Someone said, "I'm ready for my sister to act! She has it natural. I really think if she went through the big boys and got some training, it would be a problem!"

A commenter posted this: "If this was a talent, he won because most of his lips don't match, then the words in these TikTok videos."

Another fan got excited about Nae and wrote: ‘She is cute❤️ Reading some of these comments. It is very sad how people literally find negativity in everything. As if they were really looking for shxt to speak. Smh! "

Someone else said: ‘You all know that she must also comply with social distancing. Hair, nails, eyebrows, and feet are on hold until May 1. #leave her alone. & # 39;

One follower said, "Everyone loves coming for her. Give her credit because she killed the new new scene." … and yes, we do love some new stuff. "

One commenter wrote: "@laurenlondon why they no longer make women like you not play movie roles." #BlessUp Queen. "

Another follower said, "You should let me make jewelry and chokers for your body and just help me advertise it. I'll do it free for the @colormenae appreciation."

Another follower said: ¡Nae !! @colormenae you did it! U nailed it. If you don't go into that acting business and act crazy! #SecurinAnotherBag #NextBigActress ".

Nae has been driving her fans crazy these days with her IG posts she keeps sharing.

She has been flooding her favorite social media account, IG, with all sorts of videos where she is twerking and dancing everywhere.



