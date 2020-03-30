‘Late Night With Seth Meyers' airs on Monday with Bernie Sanders interview – Deadline

Late night with seth meyers He is returning to the night lines Monday night amid the continuing coronavirus crisis. With Meyers driving from home, the show will begin airing hybrid episodes this week with new themed segments, including a closer look and remote interviews along with old footage, NBC said today.

Tonight's episode will feature a remote interview with Senator Bernie Sanders, and Tuesday's episode will feature a remote interview with Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Throughout the coronavivirus-related production shutdown, Meyers has been recording online videos from home, including segments such as A closer look Y Jokes that Seth can't tell that have been shared on social networks.

Late at night It last aired an original studio episode on March 11.

NBC Tonight's show starring Jimmy Fallon It has been gradually returning to normal with entirely new or nearly new episodes over the past week, and announced on Friday that it would return to its normal schedule tonight.

Remotely produced shows will also air again this week. Jimmy Kimmel Live; CBS ’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert; Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah; HBO Last week tonight with John Oliver Y Real time with Bill Maher; TBS " Full front with samantha bee Y Conan and Showtime Desus and Grouper.

Late night with Seth Meyers airs during the week at 12:35 pm ET / PT on NBC.