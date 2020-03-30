LASD reports first tests of inmate at county jail tested positive for coronavirus, 191 in temporary quarantine – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced Monday that an inmate in the county's prison system tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The inmate was in a single-person cell since his arrival in jail and has had limited interaction with other inmates and staff, according to the sheriff's department.

Bruce Chase, assistant sheriff of custody operations, said the man was fine and did not need advanced care to save lives.

In a Monday afternoon briefing, Chase said the inmate began displaying flu-like symptoms on March 26 and was immediately removed from his cell to isolate himself, where he received medical attention. The test results arrived on Sunday.

The department was still tracking any contact the man may have had with other inmates or employees, but Chase said that none of the inmate's known contacts were experiencing symptoms.

There are currently 191 temporary quarantined inmates awaiting test results.