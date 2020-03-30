Large crowds gather for illegal Oakland submissions in violation of shelter-in-place order – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Large crowds of youth gathered on two corners of East Oakland streets on Sunday night, cheering at illegal shows and violating the shelter order on the spot, according to dozens of social media posts and videos. .

While YouTube and Twitter videos showed that the large crowd quickly dispersed when Oakland police arrived at the corner of 38th and International, there was no confirmation of any details by police early Monday.

But other videos showed vehicles making donuts at the intersection as the large crowd cheered for drivers.

A later video shows a great response from Oakland police, blocking the intersection after the show ended.

There also seemed to be another side show in an Oakland neighborhood on a corner of Foothill.

Others turned to social media to criticize participants for openly violating the hepatitis C virus shelter at the site that closed popular parks and other hangouts for nearly two weeks. The restriction requires local residents to practice social distancing, an order that the large crowd clearly violated.

One post read: “Sideshow in Oakland today. The level of ignorance is staggering at a time like this. These mfs probably aren't even from my city. Don't get me wrong … I come from this … but this is not the time. I also hear that someone died in an accident. Save it for the summer boys. #Stay at home,quot;

Several publications also mentioned a serious injury associated with a secondary show. There has been no confirmation from the authorities about a possible injury.

Oakland police have been contacted for more details. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf also has not commented on the activity. There was no evidence in the videos of arrests or seized cars.