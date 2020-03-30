Laremy Tunsil: Houston Texans start talks on contract extension with left tackle | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML0b8314bcd1747f1167a11f281d172cb111% %MINIFYHTML0b8314bcd1747f1167a11f281d172cb112%

Texans likely to make Tunsil the highest-paid offensive tackle in the NFL





The Houston Texans have opened negotiations with left tackle Laremy Tunsil regarding an extension of the contract, according to reports.

The talks have a way to go with a significant gap to bridge, according to the Houston Chronicle.

According to the report in the Chronicle, the Texans' initial offer included an annual average of $ 18.5 million, but Tunsil, who is not formally represented by an agency at the moment, responded with "a significantly higher offer," as it seeks the minus $ 20m annually.

The league's highest-paid offensive tackle by annual average is the Philadelphia Eagles' right tackle, Lane Johnson, at $ 18 million. The highest-paid left tackle is Anthony Castonzo of the Indianapolis Colts with $ 16.5 million, after the 31-year-old re-signed with the team on a two-year contract earlier this month.

Head coach Bill O & # 39; Brien has made it clear that he sees Tunsil as an important part of the future of Texans, and said in January, "I can tell you wrongly that we want Laremy here for a long time."

Tunsil, 25, is set to earn $ 10.35 million in 2020, the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. The Chronicle also reported that Tunsil does not plan to hire a formal agent at the moment, after he fired the Creative Artists Agency shortly after the NFL Scouting Combine.

In these times, I want to do everything possible to support those in need. I am going to commit up to $ 250K for Covid-19 support, including donations to the Florida Gateway Food Bank in my hometown of Lake City and @StarofHopeMission in Houston. #LaremyCares pic.twitter.com/tXGzehmidr – Laremy Tunsil (@ KingTunsil78) March 30, 2020

The Texans acquired Tunsil in a successful trade just before the 2019 regular season, sending first-round picks in 2020 and 2021 plus a second round in 2021 and two other players to the Miami Dolphins for Tunsil, wide receiver Kenny Stills, a 2020 fourth round pick and 2021 sixth round.

Tunsil started 14 games in his first season with the Texans, reaching his first Pro Bowl of his career, although he also committed 17 accepted penalties, the highest in the league, including 14 false starts.

Earlier Monday, Tunsil announced on social media that he is donating $ 250,000 for the COVID-19 relief, benefiting those in need in Houston and his hometown of Lake City, Florida.