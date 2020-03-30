Lancashire President David Hodgkiss dies at age 71 | Cricket News





Lancashire President David Hodgkiss died at the age of 71, the club announced.

Hodgkiss was named president in 2017 after nearly two decades on the Lancashire board of directors, during which he served as treasurer and vice president.

"Lancashire Cricket announces with great sadness the death of its president, David Hodgkiss OBE," a statement said.

"He was well liked by everyone at Lancashire Cricket Club and respected throughout the world of cricket. Our heartfelt condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to his family.

"Another statement will be released in due course, but at this time we ask that everyone respect the privacy of the family."