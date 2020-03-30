Lady GaGa's father stops the campaign asking for donations to pay the restaurant staff

Instagram

Lady GagaThe restorer's father withdrew a crowdfunding campaign asking for donations to pay his New York staff during the coronavirus shutdown after facing strong criticism online.

Joe Germanotta, 64, recently created a GoFundMe page seeking $ 50,000 (£ 40,000) from the "community of neighbors, friends, family and fans" of his Italian restaurant Joanne Trattoria, explaining the COVID-19 outbreak, which it has forced restaurants to offer to take away or delivery, it has left its employees out of pocket.

According to Newsweek, the now-deleted fundraising page read: "Our incredible staff is primarily made up of hourly workers who depend on our payroll and who live overwhelmingly from one salary to another."

"As our doors stay closed longer than anticipated, our staff find it increasingly difficult to finance daily necessities to keep them healthy, such as food and insurance costs, not to mention rent, utilities, and other recurring bills. … "

"If you have enjoyed us in the past, had a friendly encounter with someone from our amazing service staff, or even if you hope to enjoy us in the future, we would be very grateful if you would consider donating to our staff to help them through this difficult time." .

In a Twitter post, which was also removed, Germanotta added: "I am doing my best, but we had to close Joanne for the month. Our staff needs financial help (sic). Any help for our employees will be appreciated. "

The appeal was met with outrage by many social media users, who insisted that you should not solicit donations from the public when your Grammy and Oscar winning daughter, who is an investor in Joanne Trattoria, could help you cover the costs, as that his 2019 earnings exceeded $ 39.5 million (£ 31.7 million), according to Forbes magazine estimates.

"For Lady GaGa, I'm really going to finance the page to pay the workers at her dad's restaurant in New York, give me a Fringing Break (sic). How many millions of vouchers? Could you pay your employees our own expenses ** pockets ( sic) ", angered a Twitter user, while another wrote:" some people have a lot of courage … their daughter is a co-owner of the place and is worth $ 275m ….. "

The negative response quickly prompted Germanotta to end the GoFundMe campaign and delete her tweet for financial aid, although she has not yet commented on the reaction.

It's the latest bad press for Germanotta: Before state coronavirus limitations in restaurants and bars, he was ordered to close his ArtBird and Whiskey Bar in Manhattan's Grand Central Terminal and move out after refusing to pay rent due to the problem of station homeless people. .

He was charged with owing Metro-North bosses $ 260,000 (£ 209,000) in outstanding rentals and fees.