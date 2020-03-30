Lady GaGa and Ellen DeGeneres added to Elton John's coronavirus relief concert

WENN

The & # 39; Fox presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America & # 39; airs the same day that the canceled iHeartRadio Music Awards aired to greet those who risk their lives.

Lady Gaga and comedian Ellen Degeneres have become late additions to Sir Elton JohnStar-studded coronavirus relief TV concert.

The British rock icon will direct the artists, performing from his own home for the Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America on Sunday night (March 29), the same day the canceled iHeartRadio Music Awards will air.

Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, Billie eilish, he alley boys, Tim McGrawY Green Day& # 39; s Billie Joe Armstrong were among the first wave of musicians presented on Wednesday and Friday, Dave Grohl, Sam smith, Camila Cabello, Demi lovato, Lizzo, HIS.Y Ciara they added their names to the one-hour event.

Now, Elton's close friend GaGa has also signed up to make an appearance, as has DeGeneres, "The hangover"& # 39; s Ken jeong, Actress Melissa McCarthy and her filmmaker husband Ben falconeand television personality Ryan Seacrest.

During the event, the stars will greet first responders and other essential members of the workforce who risk their lives to help others during the coronavirus crisis.

Viewers will be encouraged to donate to Feeding America and the First Responders Children & # 39; s Foundation as Elton and his famous friends express their successes starting at 9 p.m. ITS T.