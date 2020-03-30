LA Head of Schools Says Nearly a Third of Students Don't Study Online – Up News Info Los Angeles

– LAUSD superintendent Austin Beutner says that about two-thirds of high school students across the district participate in online learning programs daily during the closure of COVID-19.

In a digital briefing on Monday, Beutner said the remaining 32%, or about 40,000 students, have had no online contact with the district since schools closed earlier this month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Beutner, approximately 80% of families are offline, and of 120,000 high school students, approximately 15,000 have no online contact with their teachers or schools.

%MINIFYHTML7b22cf9e1a7bdf8210d4fd0117298ded11% %MINIFYHTML7b22cf9e1a7bdf8210d4fd0117298ded12%

Through a partnership with Verizon, Beutner says LAUSD has reconnected about 2,000 students, but it still has a lot of work to do. He says efforts continue to ensure that families in need have access to the Internet and computers.

Beutner said that while distributing devices to each student will be part of that effort, he also announced a fundraiser with CBS2 / KCAL9, Los Angeles Chargers and iHeartRadio to raise money for students.

For more information on how you can help, visit cbsla.com/give.