KUWK: Tristan Thompson Teases Her Daughter With True Adorable Photos

Tristan Thompson and her daughter with Khloe Kardashian, True, seem to be very close! The father and daughter duo made some quality ties and have the photos to prove it!

Despite the fact that Khloe and Tristan were unable to make it in regards to their romantic relationship, their parenting is very good!

%MINIFYHTML2fabcf954c7749e931ba9f67258ef4fa11% %MINIFYHTML2fabcf954c7749e931ba9f67258ef4fa12%

That said, the basketball player spends a lot of time with his son, even now during the coronavirus, the COVID-19 pandemic that would otherwise separate them due to quarantine.

But Tristan still visits little True who is already a year old a lot!

Sports Statistics took him to his platform to share two Polaroid images that showed him and the boy having fun!

The photos showed True sitting on her father's lap while smiling at the camera.

While fooling around and posing for photos, the dad held up a pair of oversized sunglasses near his face.

In the second photo, the basketball player helped his daughter balance the oversized shadows on her small face.

As for the legend, the proud father only added a red heart emoji and that was enough to express what he felt.

Meanwhile, fans have been wondering what time he spends at Khloe's house in the midst of quarantine for their relationship.

A source tells HollywoodLife that Istan Tristan has been quarantined with Khloe for True's sake, both of whom are taking it very seriously. Khloe just invited Tristan to Los Angeles so he doesn't catch anything or infect anyone. The virus scared her as many NBA players were testing positive for it. "

Ad %MINIFYHTML2fabcf954c7749e931ba9f67258ef4fa80% %MINIFYHTML2fabcf954c7749e931ba9f67258ef4fa80%

‘They have not been together again. Khloe doesn't know if they will be able to rekindle their romance right now, but she definitely still has romantic feelings for him. She continues to tell people close to her that you never know what will happen, but for now, they are hiding in Los Angeles, "they said.



Post views:

4 4