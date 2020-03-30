Kriti Sanon's romantic poetry is too good to miss

From a small-town girl who loves to read cheesy love novels at Bareilly Ki Barfi to a young journalist who doesn't mind exploring a relationship together before jumping into marriage in Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon has played varied roles. But she looks like the real Mrs. Sanon, she is someone who likes romance and surely has a poet in her.





The actress recently turned to her social media to share some beautiful images of herself along with some poetic captions written by her. Kriti posted a monochromatic image on Twitter and posted: "Didn't I tell you I love ROMANCE ?! Rotating Hearts Being a romantic at heart, here is something I wrote … Sparkling Heart, I hope you connect with him too .. Kiss mark #PoeticSoul #LovePoetry #RomanticMe Written and spoken by me. "

See this post on Instagram Being a romantic at heart, here is something I wrote … I hope you connect to it too … # PoeticSoul #LovePoetry #RomanticMe A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on March 28, 2020 at 10:30 p.m. PDT







Kriti Sanon has tons of exciting projects on her kitty. She has Mimi, where she will be seen playing a surrogate mother. Then they will see her with Akshay Kumar again at Bachchan Pandey.

