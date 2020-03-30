KP: Story of a Genius: Texting to South African players was a mistake, but it was a joke | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML08dd2e894c829e540e2eb7f3a5db0d7c11% %MINIFYHTML08dd2e894c829e540e2eb7f3a5db0d7c12%









Without the burden of the captaincy, Kevin Pietersen played a leading role in England's T20 world win in 2012, but then came & # 39; Textgate & # 39 ;.

He entertained, amazed, enraged, and divided. But for many cricket fans in England, Kevin Pietersen is the best hitter they have ever seen.

He achieved four Ashes victories, a first ICC World Trophy, nearly 14,000 international races and was involved in his fair share of controversy.

In & # 39; Story of a Genius & # 39 ;, Nasser Hussain traces the ups and downs of KP's career in England, as well as his education in South Africa and his future plans.

Every Monday for the next few weeks, we're re-posting the episodes on skysports.com: we started with Taking the Leap, as we traced the first steps of KP's career, moving on to his debut in England and internationally.

The ashes of 2005 took center stage in Episode Two, just like Pietersen did when he produced a performance that would change his life and catapult him to stardom.

But in Episode Three & # 39; Friend or Enemy & # 39 ;, which you can see at the top of this page, Nasser examines the circumstances that led to Pietersen's unfortunate appointment as captain of the national team and subsequent slide.

Kevin Pietersen was abandoned by England following Textgate before reintegrating aside

KP's elevation lasted just five months, and both he and his former England teammates, including Graeme Swann and Steve Harmison, are refreshingly outspoken as they discuss whether he was ever truly fit for the role.

Despite his elimination as England captain, the KP form with the bat continued to pay dividends for the team as it helped them become T20 world champions and reach first place in the test ranking after a victory in the series against India.

But his commitment to England was called into question with the advent of the lucrative IPL, while an infamous parody Twitter account and the withdrawals of his teammates helped accelerate his downfall.

Andrew Strauss says he was hurt by Pietersen while texting him to South African players in 2012

Former England captain Andrew Strauss explains why he regrets not having done more to keep KP in the fold, before the & # 39; Textgate & # 39; scandal 2012 led to the banishment of his star hitter …