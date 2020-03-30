Kodak Black's lawyer expresses frustration at 12-month prison sentence on gun charges

Twitter

Although he is relieved that the case is & # 39; resolved & # 39 ;, Bradford Cohen claims that & # 39; should have been completely dismissed & # 39; because the rapper & # 39; Zeze & # 39; I was not aware of the firearm in the vehicle at the time.

Kodak Black has been sentenced to 12 months in prison on his gun charges in Niagara County. Attorney Bradford Cohen, who did not actually represent him in the New York case, gave an update on the case.

In his Instagram post on Monday, March 30, Bradford shared "some good news and some frustration" regarding the case. While he is relieved that the case "is solved," he argued that "it should have been completely dismissed," because the rapper was unaware of the firearm, which was in the car at the time, "and was recorded and legal for one of the other people I was with. "

Bradford emphasized that the sentence is unfair and stressed that "even the judge asked the prosecutor why they are not dismissing it." The attorney stated that Kodak would serve his 12-month prison sentence at the same time as his existing 46-month federal sentence stemming from the illegal purchase of a firearm in his home state, before regretting the time that the hitman "Zeze" would waste in jail. "@kodakblack just wanted to solve it so that he doesn't lose at any time in federal," he said.

Bradford went on to state, "You see that when you're out of federal custody you waste that time on your federal case. Now with the Coronavirus, it is unknown when they will pick it up because of this virus. THE PRISON OFFICE @bureauofprisons needs to address these issues that the Federal inmates are credited for the time they lose due to this outbreak. "

He also raised claims that Kodak "is being treated differently than any other inmate and any other accused," and said he would elaborate on this topic later.

Kodak and three other men were arrested in April 2019 after authorities claimed they had marijuana and a 9mm Glock inside a Cadillac Escalade while trying to cross the border between the United States and Canada. He did not declare the gun upon arrival at the border, and as a result, US customs agents arrested the 22-year-old Florida star and the three men who accompanied him.