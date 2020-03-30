Kobe Bryant's Towel from the NBA Endgame sells for $ 33k at online auction | NBA News

The towel that covered Kobe Bryant's shoulders during his farewell speech after his last NBA game sold for more than $ 33,000 at an online auction, CNN reported Sunday.

The Lakers star ended his speech at the Staples Center in Los Angeles with his trademark "Mamba Out,quot; before leaving the court. A fan grabbed the towel, starting a stretch in which that memory was sold multiple times.

The winning bid for the towel on Sunday, along with two game tickets on April 13, 2016, was $ 33,077.16 (approximately £ 26,477). Bryant scored 60 points in the Lakers' 101-96 victory over the Utah Jazz that night.















Jeff Woolf, president of Iconic Auctions, said CNN The buyer is known for having the largest collection of Lakers memorabilia in the world.

"He is a devoted Lakers fanatic," Woolf said. "His long-term plan is to create a museum in Southern California."

Woolf noted that the same bidder previously spent $ 30,000 on a Bryant middle school days yearbook.

Bryant, 41, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other people died in a helicopter crash on January 26 in Calabasas, California.

Bryant spent 20 seasons with the Lakers and won five NBA championships. He was the NBA's Most Valuable Player in 2007-08, a 15-time All-NBA, 18-time All-Star, and 12-time All-Defensive team member. On two occasions he was named MVP of the NBA Finals and was the MVP of the All-Star Game four times.

