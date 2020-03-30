Kirk Frost's baby mom Jasmine Washington leaves nothing to the imagination in new photos as Rasheeda Frost laments over a strong marriage

It's been a few years since Rasheeda Frost and her husband, Kirk Frost, faced the possibility of divorce after she finally confessed to having a loving child.

the Love and Hip Hop Atlanta Star revealed that she had an affair and a baby with her co-star Jasmine Washington.

The couple had a baby named Kannon, and it seems that he is not usually with his father. Jasmine seems to have moved and is concentrating on herself and her son.

The model has been posting sparkling photos on Instagram with one sexy photo after another. Meanwhile, Rasheeda and Kirk recently celebrated 20 years of marriage, and according to the woman, the drama of cheating strengthened their relationship.

The mother of two said, "I think it has not only made me stronger, but it has also strengthened our base. Being in a reality show, sometimes you don't want to share because you're embarrassed. But in real shit, the Everyone's life is not what they (pretend) is on social networks. I have met many people who have gone through the same thing and then it becomes a testimony. People say: "My God, you helped me overcome my situation "It was painful, painful and devastating. But at the end of the day, I feel like that's what we were supposed to do. We were supposed to live our lives transparently. That's what we signed up for, and that's what we did." .

Rasheeda revealed, "I'm going to be honest with you, many times, people who talk about it could never wear my shoes. Many women haven't even been in a relationship for five minutes, let alone 20 years. So you can't talk about the decisions I make. "

The businesswoman went on to say, "At the end of the day, it's my life. And I never let anyone's opinion influence me in one direction. All I did was pray and follow my heart. And if nobody likes me, I don't go ahead and leave no comment. Something you're dealing with might be something I wouldn't deal with, but it's not for me to tell you what to do. "

She concluded: "One reason our marriage has been able to continue is because he did a 360. I went through a very deep and dark period, and it was not an easy thing for me. I have not always been perfect, and neither has he. from us on many different things, but you're going to fight or you're going to let it go. That's just the end. We fight for ours. "

