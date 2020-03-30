Kim Kardashian questions her hair and makeup choices in throwback photo

Kim Kardashian feel nostalgic
During the weekend, the keeping up with the Kardashians Star led her fans on a memory lane walk with some old-school photos. Going back to his college years, Kim couldn't help but tease him bold font glamor and side bangs that she wore in an instant with her old friend Allison Statter.
"I found this picture of Allison and I from college and she asked me LOL I have so many questions," she captioned her post, where she is seen wearing a bright blue eyeliner. "What is this hairstyle? My turquoise lining?"
Still looking at her old photos, the mother of four shared a 2018 snapshot when she tossed platinum blonde strands. Looking back at her sleek hair transformation, Kim joked that she could get rid of her signature brunette locks once again.
"My hair is going to be very healthy after this quarantine time," she wrote. "Contemplating dying blond when we can have human interaction again."
After expressing her desire to become blonde again, Kim's stylist Chris Appleton He commented, "You know my answer."
In the past, beauty mogul KKW has experimented with her appearance by changing the color of her hair. After turning ice blonde, Kim turned things around by dyeing her hair a pastel pink. This transformation coincided with the Kardashian family's trip to Tokyo in 2018, where Kim and her sisters Kourtney Kardashian Y Khloe Kardashian, who was pregnant with her daughter True At that time, they brought their fashionable A set with countless stunning looks.
Her hair transformations also seem to inspire her sisters. Earlier this year, Kylie Jenner revealed that she wanted to channel the same "bronde,quot; hair color that Kim sported in the 2010s via Instagram. Then, she put on strands of hot caramel during her girls' trip to the Bahamas in February.
Excited to show off her freshly dyed braids with fans, Kylie posed for a mirror selfie and captioned the photo, "New Vibe."
Catch a new episode of keeping up with the Kardashians Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!
%MINIFYHTML799684f574f5780bfb6aeec937ac8c9817%%MINIFYHTML799684f574f5780bfb6aeec937ac8c9818%