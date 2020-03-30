Kim Kardashian questions her hair and makeup choices in throwback photo

Kim Kardashian feel nostalgic

During the weekend, the keeping up with the Kardashians Star led her fans on a memory lane walk with some old-school photos. Going back to his college years, Kim couldn't help but tease him bold font glamor and side bangs that she wore in an instant with her old friend Allison Statter.

%MINIFYHTML799684f574f5780bfb6aeec937ac8c9813% %MINIFYHTML799684f574f5780bfb6aeec937ac8c9814%

"I found this picture of Allison and I from college and she asked me LOL I have so many questions," she captioned her post, where she is seen wearing a bright blue eyeliner. "What is this hairstyle? My turquoise lining?"

%MINIFYHTML799684f574f5780bfb6aeec937ac8c9815% %MINIFYHTML799684f574f5780bfb6aeec937ac8c9816%

Still looking at her old photos, the mother of four shared a 2018 snapshot when she tossed platinum blonde strands. Looking back at her sleek hair transformation, Kim joked that she could get rid of her signature brunette locks once again.

"My hair is going to be very healthy after this quarantine time," she wrote. "Contemplating dying blond when we can have human interaction again."