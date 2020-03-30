Khaali Peeli co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday dating together?

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday have collaborated for the first time on Khaali Peeli. Shooting of the film was in full swing before the coronavirus broke out. Just a day before the film was about to wrap up, a shutdown was announced in Bollywood. But that hasn't stopped co-stars Ishaan and Ananya from keeping in touch or that's the latest news in the city of Tinsel. Ishaan was reportedly previously dating Jahnvi Kapoor, while Ananya was rumored to be with Kartik Aaryan.

A source told an entertainment portal: "Janhvi and Ishaan canceled their relationship in December last year. Apparently, they both had constant arguments and couldn't just come to a common ground. In fact, the fights had become so much that Janhvi He just got out of the relationship. He was done with Ishaan's dominant nature. " Apparently Janhvi and Kartik, who star in Dostana 2, seem to be B-town's best friends.