Kevin Durant trolled by Rihanna about coronavirus on Instagram

NBA star Kevin Durant is no stranger to back-and-forth exchanges on social media. This time, their pranks included pop star Rihanna while they were both at the DJ Spade session on Instagram Live on Saturday night.

Rihanna taunted Durant for having coronavirus: "Is KD allowed here?" She asked. "Should I use a mask for this?" She continued to wish Durant a speedy recovery.

Durant was one of four Nets players who tested positive for COVID-19, he told The Athletic on March 17. The former NBA MVP responded, asking if the singer had just returned from Europe, where the virus had hit before it became a global pandemic.

When Rihanna said she had been in the United States for the past two months, Durant responded with "That (coronavirus) was lurking (g) there in December."

Drake tried to join the jokes, saying that people should stop teasing Durant for contracting coronavirus, but neither Durant nor Rihanna responded. Instead, Durant and Rihanna continued their conversation. The two-time NBA Finals MVP said Rihanna's cough sounded "Rona-ish." The nine-time Grammy winner joked, "Look who you're up against FaceTime these days."

Durant is one of the many people in the sports world who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Marcus Smart, Christian Wood, Donavon Mitchell, and Rudy Gobert are the other identified NBA players who will be diagnosed. All four have announced a full recovery.