Kevin Durant and Rihanna have a hilarious exchange about the coronavirus after the basketball star's positive tests

During the DJ Spade session on Instagram Live, Rihanna and Kevin Durant took over the comment section with their funny pranks. The two celebrities had super fun humor about the coronavirus and fans couldn't help but notice it even among the thousands of other viewers and entertain themselves.

It all started when Rihanna saw KD in the chat and she joked that she was diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus that has caused panic worldwide.

%MINIFYHTMLdc227e5f1d819bba8aa42ab70fd0748f11% %MINIFYHTMLdc227e5f1d819bba8aa42ab70fd0748f12%

‘Is KD allowed here? Should I wear a mask for this life? He joked, mocking the basketball player.

Leaving the jokes aside, she later acknowledged that the topic is indeed very serious, adding: "But really KD (red heart emoji) recovers soon."

However, the interaction did not end there as Kevin quickly responded, applauding her.

"Yo Robyn, didn't you just come from Europe?" He asked, referring to the fact that the pandemic is also quite severe in Europe.

He was, of course, suggesting that she, too, might be infected with coronavirus, but doesn't know it yet.

‘Nah easy money s ** t. I went back to (the US) the past two months, "Rihanna replied, making it clear that she probably would have shown symptoms by now if she had.

Still, the man insisted that the virus was "lurking,quot; in Europe in December, too, when she was there.

In fact, it is not impossible that Rihanna still has it, since many infected people are asymptomatic, but can still pass it on to others.

It was then that Drake joined the conversation as well, writing that: "We have to kill all five crown jokes (crying and laughing emoji)."

Ad %MINIFYHTMLdc227e5f1d819bba8aa42ab70fd0748f79% %MINIFYHTMLdc227e5f1d819bba8aa42ab70fd0748f79%

As fans know, Drake and Rihanna used to date but it seems she wasn't interested in responding to her ex.



Post views:

0 0