Kerry Coddett nails influencer influence on The Funny Dance Show

Kerry Coddett didn't come to play in this week's new episode of The Funny Dance Show!

This teaser shows the comedian and HBO star. Crash in rehearsal, where she reveals that she used to be a professional choreographer and dancer.

"We have a triple threat on the show, we are going to win!" the captain of his team Heidi Heaslet he says as he jumps on camera.

Coddett is just as happy about his opportunity to act.

"This is everything I've always wanted to do, comedy and dance," she says. "This is the perfect marriage."

She adds that if the E! show added one more element, The Funny Dance Show would be even better: "If this were The fun weed dance showI would never leave! "

Coddett will dance alongside Guy branum in one performance and only for another. The latter will undoubtedly be interesting, since his task is "influencer of social networks,quot;.