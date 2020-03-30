Ken Shimura passed away nine days after the battle of Coronavirus

Instagram

The Japanese comedian, who has had a constant presence on Japanese television since the 1970s, died at the age of 70 after a hospitalization from fever and pneumonia.

Japanese comedian Ken Shimura He has died at the age of 70 after a battle with the coronavirus, Covid-19.

Ken, who has had a constant presence on Japanese television since the 1970s, passed away on Sunday, March 29, according to The Hollywood Reporter, nine days after being hospitalized with fever and pneumonia, who was later diagnosed as Covid-19. .

The television star, who joined the Japanese rock and roll comedy group The Drifters in 1974, was the first Japanese celebrity to reveal that he had contracted the virus, and the country had impressive success to date in limiting broadcasting to middle of the global pandemic.

Before his illness, Shimura would star in the upcoming movie "God of Cinema" by Japanese director Yoji Yamada, his first leading role on the screen. The project has now been put on hold.

The comedian had his big break with the Japanese rock band and comedy group The Drifters, famous for opening for The Beatles during his first tours of the country, in 1974.

He was a featured star on his main variety show Hachijidayo Zeninshugo! (It's 8 o'clock, get everyone together!) Due to his slapstick humor and deadpan delivery. From the 1980s onward he became a fixture on Japanese television, starring in a succession of variety shows.

Shimura also voiced The Lorax in the Japanese dubbed version of the hit 2012 animation based on the Dr. Seuss story.

Japan has reported more than 1,800 cases of the virus and 54 deaths.