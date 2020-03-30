Home Entertainment Keep up to date with all the live streams of Celeb: What...

Keep up to date with all the live streams of Celeb: What to see from March 30 to April 5

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Jennifer Aniston steals the show with a dazzling dress at the PCAs 2019
%MINIFYHTML236efe2d5bb4bb83d155ffb838c2131511% %MINIFYHTML236efe2d5bb4bb83d155ffb838c2131512%

There's a star-studded lineup of virtual events happening this week that you don't want to miss, including interviews with Jennifer Aniston Y Kim Kardashian!

See our complete list of events from today, Monday, March 30 to Sunday, April 5:

%MINIFYHTML236efe2d5bb4bb83d155ffb838c2131513%%MINIFYHTML236efe2d5bb4bb83d155ffb838c2131514%

Kelly Ripa Y Ryan Seacrest will welcome a series of virtual interview guests this week! Live with Kelly and Ryan, which airs at 9 a.m. ET and PT, will welcome Issa Rae, Leslie Odom Jr., Ryan Trygstad Monday. Then on Tuesday, March 31, Josh Radnor Y Colton Underwood will join Ryan and Kelly. April 1 Uzo Aduba, Bethenny Frankel Y Max They are invited to the show, while Kim Raver joins Kelly and Ryan on Thursday, April 2.

%MINIFYHTML236efe2d5bb4bb83d155ffb838c2131515% %MINIFYHTML236efe2d5bb4bb83d155ffb838c2131516%

The view will welcome Jonathan Karl on Monday March 30 and Kim Kardashian Tuesday March 31. The show airs at 11 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

The conversation, which airs at 2 p.m. EST / 1 p.m. PT, will welcome Wayne Brady (3/30), Sean Hayes (3/31), Terry Crews (4/1), Jaime Camil Y Pauley Perrette (4/2) and Dr. Oz Y Sebastian Maniscalco (4/3).

Miley Cyrus& # 39; Bright Minded Instagram Live (11:30 a.m. PT): Guests include Alicia Keys, Millie Bobby Brown, Zion clark Y Selma Blair.

Conan (Every night of the week at 11 p.m.): Adam Sandler (3/30), Sophie Turner (3/31), Jesse Eisenberg (4/1) and Sean Hayes (4/2).

Jimmy Kimmel Live (Every day of the week at midnight): Monday 3/30: Tracy Morgan, Lizzo. Tuesday 3/31: Samuel L. Jackson, Jeff Tweedy & family. Wednesday 4/1: Eric Stonestreet,Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jessie Reyez. Thursday 4/2: Jennifer Aniston, Group love.

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon (Every night of the week, 11:35 p.m.): Monday, 3/30: Kim Kardashian West, Jon Bon Jovi, A republicTuesday, March 31: Demi lovato, Jonathan Van NessWednesday 4/1: Adam Sandler, Russell Wilson, Ciara, Marcus Mumford. Thursday 4/2: Hot country knights. Friday 4/3: Miley Cyrus, Lewis Capaldi.

Late night with seth meyers (Every night of the week at 12:30 a.m.): Seth will join the senator. Bernie Sanders Monday, March 30.

A little late with Lilly Singh (Every day of the week at 1:30 a.m.): Monday 3/30: Tyra banksTuesday, March 31: Natalya Neidhart, Paige Y Alexa BlissWednesday 4/1: Terry CrewsThursday 4/2: Aisha Tyler, Rob Huebel.

Morning pop: Singer Ramona will join the E! Morning pop Hosts on Instagram Live Monday, 3/30 at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET. Then on Tuesday 3/31 at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET Sandra Lee also known as Dr. Pimple Popper. On Wednesday 4/1 at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET Justine marjan They will join Morning pop as a guest. And Thursday 2/2 at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET Joseph Carrillo will join the Morning pop team.

Night Pop: Monday 3/30 at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET Jessica Garcia will join the Night Pop team. And on Thursday 4/2 at 10:30 a.m. PT and 1:30 a.m. ET, reality star Ed Brown He will be a guest.

Daily pop We will also have several celebrity interviews this week! Monday 3/30, 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET. Chef Cora cat joins the Daily pop team. At 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET Daily pop Give the welcome Wayne Brady. Daily pop also welcomes Jonathan Van Ness (3/31, 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET), Candace Cameron Bure (3 / 31,10: 30am PT), Ty burrell (3/31, 12 p.m. PT), Vanessa Carlton (4/1, 9 a.m. PT), Colton Underwood (4/1, 10:45 a.m. PT), Angelina Pivarnick (4/1, 12 p.m. PT), Gail simmons (4/2, 9 a.m. PT), Brie Bella Y Nikki Bella (4/2, 12 p.m. PT), CNCO (4/3, 9 a.m. PT) and Aunt mowry (4/3, 12 p.m. PT).

Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.

%MINIFYHTML236efe2d5bb4bb83d155ffb838c2131517%%MINIFYHTML236efe2d5bb4bb83d155ffb838c2131518%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©