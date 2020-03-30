Keep up to date with all the live streams of Celeb: What to see from March 30 to April 5

There's a star-studded lineup of virtual events happening this week that you don't want to miss, including interviews with Jennifer Aniston Y Kim Kardashian!

See our complete list of events from today, Monday, March 30 to Sunday, April 5:

Kelly Ripa Y Ryan Seacrest will welcome a series of virtual interview guests this week! Live with Kelly and Ryan, which airs at 9 a.m. ET and PT, will welcome Issa Rae, Leslie Odom Jr., Ryan Trygstad Monday. Then on Tuesday, March 31, Josh Radnor Y Colton Underwood will join Ryan and Kelly. April 1 Uzo Aduba, Bethenny Frankel Y Max They are invited to the show, while Kim Raver joins Kelly and Ryan on Thursday, April 2.

The view will welcome Jonathan Karl on Monday March 30 and Kim Kardashian Tuesday March 31. The show airs at 11 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

The conversation, which airs at 2 p.m. EST / 1 p.m. PT, will welcome Wayne Brady (3/30), Sean Hayes (3/31), Terry Crews (4/1), Jaime Camil Y Pauley Perrette (4/2) and Dr. Oz Y Sebastian Maniscalco (4/3).

Miley Cyrus& # 39; Bright Minded Instagram Live (11:30 a.m. PT): Guests include Alicia Keys, Millie Bobby Brown, Zion clark Y Selma Blair.

Conan (Every night of the week at 11 p.m.): Adam Sandler (3/30), Sophie Turner (3/31), Jesse Eisenberg (4/1) and Sean Hayes (4/2).