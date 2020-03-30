Keep up to date with all the live streams of Celeb: What to see from March 30 to April 5

There's a star-studded lineup of virtual events happening this week that you don't want to miss, including interviews with Jennifer Aniston Y Kim Kardashian!
See our complete list of events from today, Monday, March 30 to Sunday, April 5:
Kelly Ripa Y Ryan Seacrest will welcome a series of virtual interview guests this week! Live with Kelly and Ryan, which airs at 9 a.m. ET and PT, will welcome Issa Rae, Leslie Odom Jr., Ryan Trygstad Monday. Then on Tuesday, March 31, Josh Radnor Y Colton Underwood will join Ryan and Kelly. April 1 Uzo Aduba, Bethenny Frankel Y Max They are invited to the show, while Kim Raver joins Kelly and Ryan on Thursday, April 2.
The view will welcome Jonathan Karl on Monday March 30 and Kim Kardashian Tuesday March 31. The show airs at 11 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.
The conversation, which airs at 2 p.m. EST / 1 p.m. PT, will welcome Wayne Brady (3/30), Sean Hayes (3/31), Terry Crews (4/1), Jaime Camil Y Pauley Perrette (4/2) and Dr. Oz Y Sebastian Maniscalco (4/3).
Miley Cyrus& # 39; Bright Minded Instagram Live (11:30 a.m. PT): Guests include Alicia Keys, Millie Bobby Brown, Zion clark Y Selma Blair.
Conan (Every night of the week at 11 p.m.): Adam Sandler (3/30), Sophie Turner (3/31), Jesse Eisenberg (4/1) and Sean Hayes (4/2).
Jimmy Kimmel Live (Every day of the week at midnight): Monday 3/30: Tracy Morgan, Lizzo. Tuesday 3/31: Samuel L. Jackson, Jeff Tweedy & family. Wednesday 4/1: Eric Stonestreet,Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jessie Reyez. Thursday 4/2: Jennifer Aniston, Group love.
The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon (Every night of the week, 11:35 p.m.): Monday, 3/30: Kim Kardashian West, Jon Bon Jovi, A republicTuesday, March 31: Demi lovato, Jonathan Van NessWednesday 4/1: Adam Sandler, Russell Wilson, Ciara, Marcus Mumford. Thursday 4/2: Hot country knights. Friday 4/3: Miley Cyrus, Lewis Capaldi.
Late night with seth meyers (Every night of the week at 12:30 a.m.): Seth will join the senator. Bernie Sanders Monday, March 30.
A little late with Lilly Singh (Every day of the week at 1:30 a.m.): Monday 3/30: Tyra banksTuesday, March 31: Natalya Neidhart, Paige Y Alexa BlissWednesday 4/1: Terry CrewsThursday 4/2: Aisha Tyler, Rob Huebel.
Morning pop: Singer Ramona will join the E! Morning pop Hosts on Instagram Live Monday, 3/30 at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET. Then on Tuesday 3/31 at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET Sandra Lee also known as Dr. Pimple Popper. On Wednesday 4/1 at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET Justine marjan They will join Morning pop as a guest. And Thursday 2/2 at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET Joseph Carrillo will join the Morning pop team.
Night Pop: Monday 3/30 at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET Jessica Garcia will join the Night Pop team. And on Thursday 4/2 at 10:30 a.m. PT and 1:30 a.m. ET, reality star Ed Brown He will be a guest.
Daily pop We will also have several celebrity interviews this week! Monday 3/30, 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET. Chef Cora cat joins the Daily pop team. At 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET Daily pop Give the welcome Wayne Brady. Daily pop also welcomes Jonathan Van Ness (3/31, 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET), Candace Cameron Bure (3 / 31,10: 30am PT), Ty burrell (3/31, 12 p.m. PT), Vanessa Carlton (4/1, 9 a.m. PT), Colton Underwood (4/1, 10:45 a.m. PT), Angelina Pivarnick (4/1, 12 p.m. PT), Gail simmons (4/2, 9 a.m. PT), Brie Bella Y Nikki Bella (4/2, 12 p.m. PT), CNCO (4/3, 9 a.m. PT) and Aunt mowry (4/3, 12 p.m. PT).
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
