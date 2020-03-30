Katrina Kaif is the next to get a budget of Rs 90 crore?

The strong friendship of Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar is known to all. The director is extremely close to the superstar and has even worked with her on various projects. If the latest reports are to be believed, Katrina and Ali will soon collaborate on a project. Apparently, a large-scale superhero movie is being planned. The agile Katrina will be part of it. A source told an entertainment portal: “The film is being planned on a luxurious scale and mounted on a large canvas. They want to establish it in a franchise and, in the first part, starring Katrina, they seek to achieve a huge budget of Rs 90 crore. "

Ali was working on the new version of Mr. India before this. But due to the controversy surrounding the remake, the creators decided to drop the idea and move on to another project. A source told the portal: “They never expected such a tone and cry over the Mr. India franchise. After Mr. India's director Shekhar Kapur decided to sue them, Zee Studios and Ali Abbas Zafar left Mr. India and decided to do something else. "The project with Katrina seems interesting.