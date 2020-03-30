Kartik Aaryan contributes Rs 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund

Over the weekend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the creation of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief Fund for Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) and urged everyone to make donations and support the cause. After stars like Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma and others did their part, actor Kartik Aaryan joined the group and announced that he had donated Rs 1 crore for it.

Kartik Aaryan responded to the Prime Minister on Twitter today and promised to donate Rs 1 crore to the cause. He claims that he has reached this position due to the love and support of the masses. Now is the time to support citizens, who have made him a star.

He wrote: “It is the absolute necessity of time to rise together as a nation. Whatever it is, the money you have earned, is only for the people of India; and for us I am contributing Rs. 1 crore for the PM-CARES Fund. I URGE all my Indian compatriots to help as much as possible. "It is a gesture worth appreciating.