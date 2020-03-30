Kapil Sharma talks about spending time with his daughter Anayra during the running of the bulls

Given the blockade in our country to combat the coronavirus pandemic, our actors have also been following it religiously. They are also getting time to spend with their families. Kapil Sharma is surely one of them. The stand-up comedian leads a busy life presenting his hit show, The Kapil Sharma Show, and also attending live concerts and events. Now in the quarantine phase, she spoke to an online portal through a live session saying that she is spending a lot of time with her daughter Anayra. Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath were blessed with a girl, whom they named Anarya, in December 2019. Speaking about her daughter's charming name, she said, "Anayra means happiness. She is my baby, so that's what it means ".

Speaking about the critical moments that our country is facing with the spread of the coronavirus, Kapil Sharma said: “Do not leave the house and do not let anyone come to our house. He had made some arrangements since we have a baby. Those who work in our house are the only ones at home. Even in terms of groceries, we can go down and receive it. "

The actor and comedian recently donated Rs 50 lakh to the PM-Cares Relief Fund to help those in need and those affected by the spread of COVID – 19. Many celebrities, from Hrithik Roshan to Kartik Aaryan, have contributed to the fund. Kapil Sharma is also one of them.