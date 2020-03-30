Kanika Kapoor hopes to have a negative COVID 19 result next time

Kanika Kapoor of Baby Doll and Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. After testing positive for COVID 19, there has been less sympathy and more outburst against her.





Given the COVID 19 threat, the singer received a backlash for allegedly being irresponsible and concealing her travel history and attending parties after her return from London. Reportedly, she has been reserved under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sarojini Nagar police station in Lucknow.



%MINIFYHTMLe19a0a166de2c0c2e768b00f0695852111% %MINIFYHTMLe19a0a166de2c0c2e768b00f0695852112%



Kanika, who is being treated for coronavirus at the Sangay Gandhi Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow, is said to be now out of the ICU. She still remains in self-isolation. The singer hopes to be negative next time., so you can get to know your children and your family. He took his Instagram profile and wrote yesterday: “I'm going to bed. Sending to all of you loving vibrations. Stay safe guys. Thank you for your concern, but I am not in ICU. I'm fine. I hope my next test is negative. Hoping to go home with my children and my family. I miss you!"

See this post on Instagram I'm going to bed. Sending to all of you loving vibrations. Stay safe boys.â € â € œThank you for your concern, but I am not in ICU. I'm fine. I hope my next test is negative. Hoping to go home with my children and my family ðÂÂÃ‚ÂŸ¤ÂÂÂÃ‚Â – âÂÂÂÃ‚Â ¤¤ I miss them! A post shared by Kanika Kapoor (@ kanik4kapoor) on March 29, 2020 at 12:13 p.m. PDT

%MINIFYHTMLe19a0a166de2c0c2e768b00f0695852113%