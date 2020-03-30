Kandi Burruss's son Ace Wells Tucker is helping his father Todd Tucker Grill, and fans can't get enough of this little man. Watch the video

Kandi Burruss shared a video on her social media account with her and Todd Tucker's son Ace Wells Tucker. The young man is growing up and becoming increasingly helpful around the house.

She helped her dad wash his car, and she's helping him roast, too! Check out this sweet boy below.

‘My baby @acetucker was helping his dad roast today! I hope you are in a safe place and that you enjoy your families! Catch up with #RHOA today while sitting relaxing. #StayHomeWithBravo, "Kandi captioned her post.

A fan told Kandi, "Girl, I know you're on the night of the masked singer Kandi covered the nights, plus you had an old gang and the sweet tea you are."

A follower agreed and said, "oh yeah, it's her. The first door that opened with her tracks was ducks and that's in reference to her song Bills Bills Bills that she wrote for Destiny's Child. And the OLG indoor reference # 2 And that voice is recognizable to any @kandi fan! Go ahead girl! Or should I say Night Angel 🖤 '

Another follower posted this: ‘My heart is very happy to see that you can spend all this time with him. #Loveyourspirit ".

One commenter posted: "We Delta employees still have to go to work … Everyone pray for us too @kandi."

Someone else said: & # 39; Your baby is so cute @kandi and is cooking … A little man on a mission! & # 39; And a follower posted this: & # 39; Ace is too cute and he's getting big quickly @kandi who's going to be a superstar. "

Another follower said, "Better post more content on your page. That guy is talking and voila."

A commenter wrote: ‘@kandi, that's what I've been doing for 11 days straight. In season 10 now. 💜 You have always been my favorite housewife of all cities. You always keep it real. Lots of New Orleans love ⚜️ ’

Just the other day, Kandi surprised her fans by wishing her half-sister, Rebekah, a happy birthday. Many of them didn't even know she has a sister and were shocked.



