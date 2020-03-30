Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker brought their daughter Riley's luxury car in this video, and are criticized for it.

Kandi Burruss is using her time while participating in the quarantine to help others. the Atlanta Real Housewives The Xscape star and singer teamed up with her husband Todd Tucker and shot an interesting video where they gave helpful financial advice.

The couple said that during the coronavirus pandemic crisis, people should try to take advantage of banks that offer a grace period and extension on car, mortgage and student loans.

Kandi talked about delaying payments on Riley's car (a Porsche Macan, which costs between $ 48,000 and $ 70,000), and a critic attacked her saying, "How do you have a car note? 😂😂😂 Mortgage? I don't understand them, guys who make millions and millions of dollars a year and don't own sh & t … ordinary people like me have no debt because I don't buy what I can't pay. If you want to help people preach that 🔥🔥🔥 don't try to impress people with things you need to know how to pay for them … you want to impress me 🔥🔥 show me your home deed and car titles, and I'll show you mine ❤️❤️. "

Another commenter stated, “Kandi sits there talking about her paying the mortgage and all this BS. When he got all that damn money, that doesn't make any sense.

This defender shared: “She said she was renting her daughter's car, which makes sense. I think she is not the only millionaire to pay something that also keeps an excellent credit line open for future investments. This is the problem with black people, and they are always fucking around. Good for you, now you are debt free. You should show others how to be debt free instead of trying to tear people out of your shit!

A fourth comment read, "It's called leverage when you use other people's money. Do you really think she knows nothing about owning real estate? You sound silly. Most rich people use other people's money to build more assets. Read Rich dad Poor dad. "

This follower explained: “Be sure to be careful when doing this with a mortgage. Correct, you will not be charged a penalty or fine; however, if you are not making payments, you are also not paying the escrow, so when your annual escrow analysis is complete, you will be in deficit and your payment will increase. I have been an executive in the mortgage industry for 20 years, and this is one of the things that has been mentioned in our projections. ”

Kandi always gets in trouble for that white SUV.



