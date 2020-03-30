Justin Trudeau's wife is clear every week after testing positive for coronavirus

Instagram

Recovering from Covid-19, the wife of the Canadian Prime Minister, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, offers her gratitude to everyone who approached her with her good wishes.

Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, has recovered from the coronavirus.

The Canadian Prime Minister's wife was confirmed to test positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, with a statement tweeted by Trudeau's chief communications officer, saying, "You feel good, you are taking all recommended precautions and your symptoms continue. Being mild … "The Prime Minister is in good health and has no symptoms."

On Saturday, March 28, Sophie shared a statement on her Facebook page that she feels "much better" after testing positive for the virus on March 12.

"I feel much better and have received everything clear from my doctor and from Ottawa Public Health," he wrote. "From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank everyone who approached me with their good wishes. And to all who are suffering right now, I send all my love."

Sophie and Justin have isolated themselves at their home in Canada after she first developed flu-like symptoms after returning from a trip to the UK.

Justin and his three children have shown no symptoms and were not tested.

Canada has seen more than 5,616 confirmed coronavirus cases across the country, resulting in 61 deaths. The world total registers more than 723,600 registered cases of Covid-19 with more than 34,000 deaths worldwide.