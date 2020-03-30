Judge Prevents Texas from Stopping Abortions During COVID-19 Crisis | USA News

A United States judge on Monday blocked Texas officials from banning most abortions in the state as part of his order to postpone surgeries and procedures that are not considered medically necessary during the coronavirus crisis.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, announced last week that abortion providers were covered by a state order requiring the postponement of non-urgent medical procedures to preserve hospital beds and equipment during the pandemic.

Federal District Judge Lee Yeakel in Austin ruled that Paxton's action "prevents Texas women from exercising what the Supreme Court has declared to be their fundamental constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy before a fetus is viable."

Abortion providers sued in federal court last Wednesday to try to block Paxton's action, which they say forced the cancellation of hundreds of abortion appointments across the state and had undermined his ability to provide the surgical procedure and pills. abortive.

Abortion clinics said in their lawsuit that "Paxton's blatant effort to exploit a public health crisis to advance an extreme and anti-abortion agenda,quot; violated the right to abortion under the United States Constitution as recognized by the Roe decision v Wade of the Supreme Court of the United States of 1973.

Paxton said March 23 that the state order meant that any abortion that "is not medically necessary to preserve the life or health of the mother,quot; must cease, and said that anyone who violates the order "will be carried out to the full force of the law,quot;. Failure to comply could result in fines of up to $ 1,000 or 180 days in jail.

His action marked the state's latest effort to restrict abortions.

In 2016, the Supreme Court struck down the state's requirement that physicians have a sometimes difficult to obtain formal membership called admission privileges at a nearby hospital and that clinics possess expensive hospital-grade facilities. The judges found those mandates to be an inadmissible "undue burden,quot; on a woman's ability to obtain an abortion.