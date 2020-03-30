Jon Bon Jovi speaks singing with Prince Harry: Look!

Jon Bon Jovi It may be a social distancing, but he is busier than ever.
While the "It & # 39; s My Life,quot; singer follows current protocols during the coronavirus pandemic, he continues to do what he can to help his community and fans. In fact, on Monday, the famous rocker said Daily pop Co-host Carissa Culiner how he keeps himself busy during this time.
For starters, artist "Livin & # 39; on a Prayer,quot; is washing dishes at their different JBJ Soul Kitchen locations. Why? Well, as Bon Jovi detailed, restaurants are managed by cash donations or volunteering. Through this mission, the rock star and his team are fighting hunger in Garden State.
It is understandable that JBJ Soul kitchens are only able to take out food at this time, which decreases the number of volunteers. So Bon Jovi is rolling up his sleeves and doing the job so that people can continue to be fed.
"The way the model works is that if you need it, especially if you need it, you volunteer to participate in the model. And so all those volunteer positions, that is, doing the dishes, are no longer there because we've just had to carry and close our doors, "explained Bon Jovi.
The hitmaker encouraged viewers to leave a donation for Soul Kitchen so that those in need can access the food. Additionally, Bon Jovi revealed that his new pandemic-inspired song, titled "Do What You Can," came to him while doing the dishes.
"The song title came while I was standing in the kitchen doing dishes. My wife Dorothea He took a photo and was going to publish it so that people would know that they could still come to eat, but that they would take it out, "said the Grammy winner." She said: & # 39; What should be the caption? & # 39; And I said: 'If you can't do what you do, do what you can' "
Later, Bon Jovi realized it was a great song title and decided to ask his fans for help writing the song. As he noted, he wanted to capture what the country was going through right now.
"We have had 6,000 performances on the first day," he said.
Speaking of music, Bon Jovi also poured out about his collaboration with Prince harry. Like E! readers surely know, the table topper worked with Meghan MarkleHusband of a song for the Invictus Games of royalty, which is a multi-sport event for wounded or sick veterans and service members.
Having originally written the song for an American documentary, titled Be of service, about veterans living with PTSD and their service animals, Bon Jovi thought a reworked version of the track would fit perfectly with the Invictus Games.
"He sings like a prince, no The prince. Just a prince, "Bon Jovi joked about the Duke of Sussex's vocal chops." It was there, it was amazing. He is a great guy and was there to receive emotional support with the men and women of the Invictus choir. "
For all this and more, including an update on the Bon Jovi keyboard player David Bryancoronavirus battle, be sure to watch the exclusive interview above.
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
