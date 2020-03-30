Jon Bon Jovi speaks singing with Prince Harry: Look!

Jon Bon Jovi It may be a social distancing, but he is busier than ever.

While the "It & # 39; s My Life,quot; singer follows current protocols during the coronavirus pandemic, he continues to do what he can to help his community and fans. In fact, on Monday, the famous rocker said Daily pop Co-host Carissa Culiner how he keeps himself busy during this time.

For starters, artist "Livin & # 39; on a Prayer,quot; is washing dishes at their different JBJ Soul Kitchen locations. Why? Well, as Bon Jovi detailed, restaurants are managed by cash donations or volunteering. Through this mission, the rock star and his team are fighting hunger in Garden State.

It is understandable that JBJ Soul kitchens are only able to take out food at this time, which decreases the number of volunteers. So Bon Jovi is rolling up his sleeves and doing the job so that people can continue to be fed.

"The way the model works is that if you need it, especially if you need it, you volunteer to participate in the model. And so all those volunteer positions, that is, doing the dishes, are no longer there because we've just had to carry and close our doors, "explained Bon Jovi.