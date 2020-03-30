John Prine in stable condition one day after fighting for his life due to COVID-19

%MINIFYHTMLab7f3019bddc00471da07a6843fe0a7711% %MINIFYHTMLab7f3019bddc00471da07a6843fe0a7712%

Offering an update on the status of the 'Hello In There' singer, his wife Fiona asks fans and followers to continue to send love and prayers and to sing their songs in the midst of this global crisis.

Country and popular legend John Prine He is on the road to recovery after struggling for his hospital life over the weekend, March 28-29.

The singer / songwriter's wife, Fiona, revealed that she is in stable condition a day after she told fans that her situation was "critical" after testing positive for the coronavirus.

"We are honored by the outpouring of love for me and John and our precious family," Fiona Prine tweeted. "Please continue to send your incredible love and prayers. Sing her songs. Stay home and wash your hands. John loves you. I love you."

John Prine's wife reports on his condition.

The "Hello in There" singer was hospitalized Thursday and intubated Saturday night after becoming seriously ill with the virus.

His wife was also diagnosed with the coronavirus, but has since recovered.