John Oliver reveals how Trump has been unable to give the coronavirus crisis the seriousness it requires – Deadline

In a new episode of Last week tonight with John OliverThe headline presenter, like many talk show hosts are hosting from home. He admitted that they shot on Saturday and told viewers not to be uncomfortable with the lack of laughter that many are used to with the regular broadcast.

"I started my comedy career doing standup in England," said Oliver. "I am more than used to making jokes about silence."

After getting excited about being celebrated by the Tik Tok hamster he praised in the previous episode, he dipped into the one thing that made headlines in recent memory: the coronavirus. In particular, he took this opportunity to continue to drag Donald Trump and how he has handled the crisis, which has clearly worsened.

Related story Coronavirus Relief Concert Review: Elton John Hosted a Special Successfully Fly a Large iHearted Flag in Low Tones

As more confirmed cases of coronavirus begin to emerge, Oliver said, "The President has recently realized the seriousness of the situation." He notes that just a month ago Trump said, "We have everything under control," and more recently, he said, "I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic." She then spoke about how Trump said he wanted to open up the country and the economy at Easter.

"If you're going to choose a vacation to break a quarantine, you can do much worse than honor the time Jesus was supposed to stay inside, but he didn't," Oliver joked about Trump's irresponsible attitude with relaxing measures too soon.

Unlike Trump, governors are taking this crisis seriously, while governors like Ron DeSantis of Florida have not issued a state-wide home stay order. More than that, Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick took things even further by agreeing with Trump on how the economic damage from a blockade is too great to bear.

"If you really want to die so that the United States economy can grow, we already have a system for that, it's called Black Friday," Oliver said in response to Patrick.

As Spain and Iran have made mass graves that can be seen from space and the ice skating rinks that serve as makeshift morgues, Oliver points out how absurd it is for conservative experts to be signing the idea that people sacrifice for the economy , specifically Glenn Beck, who recently spoke passionately on the subject.

"The coronavirus is not the The Hunger Games," Oliver said "You can't offer yourself as a tribute."

He continued: “What Glenn Beck is doing is much darker. (He is) voluntarily offering others, including all people of all ages, to die. Even if these guys agree to let the coronavirus kill as many people as it feels for the economy to be protected, there are, I can't believe I have to say this, significant drawbacks for thousands of people dying. "

"It is very important for the United States to receive a clear and consistent message about the seriousness of the threat we are currently facing," explains Oliver. "That is the only way we can handle this virus, contain victims, and return to something akin to normal."

Oliver continued to address the extreme shortage of basic equipment like ventilators and masks facing hospitals. And, of course, Trump is not addressing the problem. He is downplaying them. It could have helped resolve this by enacting the Defense Production Law to compel companies to produce supplies earlier, but it did not. GM recently had fans manufactured.

"Trump has been unable to give this crisis the seriousness it requires," Oliver said.

While interpreting videos of a medical professional who was excited about not having the equipment they needed to fight this virus, he reiterated that "the agony of the virus has been profound."

"It didn't have to be that difficult," he added. "That is why it is so deeply discouraging that a man who is less equipped to deal with this historic moment is guiding us through this crisis than anyone in recorded history."

Oliver admits that he was supporting Trump to improve, since "managing a crisis well is not inherently political." He said he doesn't necessarily agree with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine or New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, but that they are doing their job well.

"I wish I could honestly say we will be fine, but I don't know," said Oliver. "Most of us will be, but not all of us. The number that will not appear is in the air right now. "

A crisis of this magnitude ends up revealing a lot about who you are as a nation and not everything that is revealed is good, ”he said, adding that the coronavirus has exposed vulnerabilities in our medical and political systems, as well as in the national psyche.

"At the same time, this virus has exposed reserves of real force in this country," he reiterates hopefully. "We have seen extraordinary heroism, kindness, and ingenuity in the essential lines of work." He then praises grocery store workers, delivery men, and medical professionals who he says should parade every time we are allowed to do parades again.

"What we choose to do outside of our hospitals has a direct and significant impact on what happens within them," he said, urging social distancing to the fullest so that we can make it easier for health workers to do their jobs. " It is the only way to counter an atrocious federal response, "he says bluntly.