John Oliver criticizes Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic

John Oliver returned for another unheard episode of "Last Week Tonight,quot; due to the coronavirus, imploring viewers to continue their social estrangement and criticizing certain cable news experts and elected officials for their "egregious,quot; response to the pandemic, particularly President Donald Trump.

The HBO host was forceful in his assessment of Trump's performance thus far, saying he was "less equipped to deal with this historic moment than anyone in recorded history." Oliver took on Trump's task for everything from stating that some people want the country to shut down longer to prevent his re-election in November to initially suggesting that federal coronavirus guidelines such as social distancing could be lifted at Easter. (Trump recently extended the guidelines until April 30.)

"Time and time again, Trump has been unable to give this crisis the seriousness it requires," Oliver said. "This was always going to be difficult, but it didn't have to be is hard."

Oliver also criticized the president for minimizing the need for fans in hospitals, playing a clip of Trump on Fox News saying he believed New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's request was overblown.

"I don't think you need 40,000 or 30,000 fans," Trump said in the interview. "You know, sometimes you go to the main hospitals and they have two fans."

"Yes, that's the problem: Hospitals don't have that many fans, and now there is a pandemic," said Oliver, exasperated. "Trump must be so confused by the fire departments. You go into most houses, they have some sinks, maybe some cups. Now all of a sudden they are on fire and say they need hundreds of gallons of water sprayed with houses. I just don't buy it. "

Oliver ended the program with a call to continue social distancing to help hospitals feel overwhelmed more than they already are.

"Right now, what we all choose to do outside of our hospitals has a direct and significant impact on what goes on inside them," said Oliver. “The more strictly we follow all social distancing guidelines as much as possible, the easier it will be for our health workers to do their jobs. It is the only way to counter an appalling federal response that inspires a mix of anger, bewilderment, and disgust. ”

