John Krasinski released & # 39; Some Good News & # 39; and Steve Carell was the first guest

Amidst the litany of bad news in the world right now, John Krasinski wants to focus on the good.

The actor and Newton native launched a new online show called "Some Good News,quot; the Sunday after. tweeting a request fans last week to send them "stories that made you feel good this week or things that made you smile."

Alright everyone, how are you #Some good news ! Send me the stories that made you feel good this week or the things that made you smile! – John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) March 25, 2020

In addition to sharing photos and videos that highlight the world at its best, Krasinski also did an interview with Steve Carell during the show, and the two recalled their favorite moments from "The Office."

Dressed in a newscaster suit and tie with a homemade "SGN,quot; sign behind him courtesy of his daughters, Krasinski explained that a good news solo show was something he had wanted for years, but now felt was the right moment.

"Without a doubt, we are all going through an incredibly difficult time," said Krasinski. "But through all the anxiety, all the confusion, all the isolation, and all the (new Netflix documentary series)" Tiger King, "somehow, the human spirit found a way to break through and surprise us all."

During the 15-minute video, Krasinski shared uplifting videos that included people applauding healthcare workers, a man mowing his neighbor's lawn, and a man leaving bottles of hand sanitizer and toilet paper rolls on his porch. for delivery truck workers to take them. Krasinski even jogged his Boston accent for a story, about a Maine man who bought 100 lobsters from a fisherman and delivered them fully cooked to people in his neighborhood.

Krasinski then interviewed Carell, in honor of the 15th anniversary last week of the premiere of "The Office." The two shared memories of the show, and even joked about the often-discussed possibility of a reunion show.

"Listen, I know everyone is talking about a meeting," said Krasinski. Hopefully one day we can meet as people. And everyone can say hello. "

Krasinski also interviewed a 15-year-old girl named Coco, whose town lined up on a street to cheer her on when she got home after her final chemotherapy treatment.

Krasinski told Coco, whom he called his "newest and greatest hero," that his new show had already peaked with his interview.

"I'm doing this very silly of starting a good news network and a television show where we only play good news," said Krasinski. "And I don't think I can do another after this because you guys are the best news out there. You're like the good news mic drop, it's over."

Despite what he said to Coco, the credits at the end of Krasinski's video suggested that he plans to do additional episodes of "Some Good News,quot;, with a mocking note: "We could do this again."

Krasinski signed on as a newscaster: "I am John Krasinski, and this is SGN, asking you to remember, no matter how difficult life may be, there is always something good in the world and we will see it next time." Good evening."