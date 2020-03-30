John Krasinski and Steve Carell from the office have a virtual meeting

It's Jim Halpert and Michael Scott together again!

John Krasinski Y Steve Carell I recently had a virtual meeting in honor of The office15th anniversary. The two stars spoke via video chat for Krasinski's new YouTube show Some good news (SNG): A news program devoted entirely to heartwarming news.

%MINIFYHTML7c6629df836dc78b56ad0f19f0e9232513% %MINIFYHTML7c6629df836dc78b56ad0f19f0e9232514%

"It is such a happy surprise that, after all these years, people are still tuning in and discovering it, which is pretty good," Carell said during the episode, which fell on Sunday.

%MINIFYHTML7c6629df836dc78b56ad0f19f0e9232515% %MINIFYHTML7c6629df836dc78b56ad0f19f0e9232516%

The co-stars recalled some of their favorite moments from The office. For Carell, that included exchanges over his character's flat-screen micro TV in the episode "The Dinner Party,quot; and the experiences of the actors "shared as a cast,quot;, such as making the "fun run,quot; in the heat. They also remembered Brian Baumgartner (who played Kevin Malone) sitting on Carell's lap during one of Dunder Mifflin's Christmas parties and the Krasinski character personifying Rainn WilsonDwight Schrute's character. Also, Krasinski said filming the scene where Jim said goodbye to Michael was "emotional."

"It was difficult. It was difficult," Carell agreed. "Some of my dearest memories, personally or professionally, are intertwined with that show."