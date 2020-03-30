Joe Root: Seeing The Test has motivated me to 'do something special' in Ashes in Australia | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML6a296aae269e04969dc49a3e8fa60ee411% %MINIFYHTML6a296aae269e04969dc49a3e8fa60ee412%

"Look at some of the guys we've brought into the team over the last year or so, trying to add different elements. Adding that X factor can give us the variety that we might have lacked on previous tours."







Joe Root wants to help England to 'do something special' and reclaim the ashes in Australia in 2021-22

Joe Root says look The proof It has motivated him to continue plotting how England can "do something special,quot; and reclaim The Ashes in Australia in 2021-22.

The England captain has watched the Amazon documentary on Australia's cricket team, which includes how Tim Paine's side held the ballot box in a 2-2 draw last summer, during a forced spell at home due to the coronavirus outbreak. .

Speaking to reporters in a conference call on Monday, Root explained how his men should use this downtime to prepare for the ashes and revealed why he hopes they can give a better account of themselves than when they were defeated. 4 -0 in Australia in 2017 -18.

"I was reluctant to watch it for a long time, but after having exhausted many of the shows I wanted to watch, it has arrived," Root said of The proof. "It was a good motivator to get back on the bike and get motivated.

The Ashes 2019 series was drawn 2-2, meaning Australia held the ballot box

"It goes without saying that the World Test Championship is very important and each game carries a great deal of weight as we try to make it to that final (scheduled for Lord & # 39; s in June 2021). But many things we do revolve around around planning for that series of ashes.

"We have about 17-20 games until we get to play, if they all play, and we have to take every opportunity to be prepared for what those conditions throw at us, what Australia throws at us on and off the field."

"We need to use this time to prepare to do something special because we know how difficult it can be to play there."

"You look at some of the guys that we've brought into the team over the last year or so, trying to add different elements that work in those conditions. Guys like Mark Wood, guys like Olly Stone."

You can never really replicate the dressing room environment and build something like a group of players. You spend a lot of time working collectively for something and that's something you can take for granted, especially when you play as much as we do. It has become more apparent the more time we spend apart and as it progresses I can see that this is what stands out. Joe Root on being separated from his team due to coronavirus

"You also look at the fast bowling contracts that have come in, which are encouraging the boys in the county cricket to get out there and play as fast as they can."

"Adding that X factor to the very talented and skilled bowling group we already have can give us that variety, something we may not have had on previous tours."

"That played a role in South Africa (where England won 3-1 this winter) and found us ways to take 20 wickets in foreign conditions."

"I hope that if we can continue to put experience into several of the young hitters and give them playing time, then we are beginning to build a team that has confidence, experience and hardens for the challenges that Australia will face."

(Not playing all season) definitely crossed my mind, it's a possibility. But we have to remain optimistic and be ready. My wife may have to start throwing me in the garden! I've worked hard and given Alfie (my son) a lot of takedowns. I think it's around 500-4 a minute, it's a flat track here! Root if the entire 2020 season could be eliminated

The coronavirus pandemic led to the postponement of England's two-test tour of Sri Lanka about a week before the first game in the series was played in Galle starting March 19.

Reports have suggested that the contests could be reorganized by early January 2021, shortly before England embarks on a series of five tests in India.

Root says that would provide a difficult task for his players, but he feels that cricket should be "open-minded,quot; with the outbreak stopping the sport for the foreseeable future.

"It would be a very tough winter, a lot of workload, especially for multi-format players, but we have had some difficult winters in the past and have found ways to overcome them," said Root when asked about the reprogramming of Sri Serie. from Lanka.

"It would be interesting to see how they would fit in looking at the schedule as it is right now, but to move forward, we would have to be able to adapt, look at the squad sizes we took on and make sure the guys weren't kicked out and overworked.

"If we are lucky enough to be in a position where we can play, we should try, but if the tests outperform other formats it will be difficult to know. We have to have a very open mind."

The England and Wales Cricket Board is preparing to unveil financial measures to help cricket at home with the game on hold due to the coronavirus, but says that wage cuts for centrally recruited players have not been discussed.

Root feels that any change in that decision will be made over his head and says he is focused on staying fit and helping his community: He has become a sponsor of The Children & # 39; s Hospital Charity, with his new role. Seeing him support the redevelopment of facilities at Sheffield Children's Hospital.

We are delighted to announce that the international star and @englandcricket Test team captain @ root66 has become a sponsor of The Children’s Hospital Charity! Joe's new role will see him support our fundraiser to rebuild the facilities at Sheffield Children's Hospital! pic.twitter.com/Yltydy3WFi – Sheffield Children & # 39; s (@SheffChildrens) March 28, 2020

The 29-year-old also praised the work of the National Health Service during the pandemic.

On possible salary cuts for cricket players, Root said: "I am sure that sometime in the next few weeks there will be a discussion, but those discussions will likely take place between the PCA (Association of Professional Cricket Players) and the ECB Until that happens, that's not my area of ​​expertise.

"We just have to focus on getting as fit as possible when we go back to playing cricket and making sure we're doing everything we can to take care of the community."

"The way the NHS has handled this situation has been amazing. The number of people who have volunteered is fantastic and seeing the communities coming together is really special and motivating."

"It is powerful to see how groups of people come together and show their support for the NHS.

"We are fortunate to have it and we should appreciate it and not take it for granted."

"They deserve all the support they receive and we hope it will continue long after this pandemic ends."