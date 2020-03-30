Joe Root: I have always admired Eoin Morgan – Sky Cricket Podcast | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML5b2f1e926b7e40d06bac13079299100f11% %MINIFYHTML5b2f1e926b7e40d06bac13079299100f12%









Joe Root joins Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton in the latest Sky Cricket podcast, with the trio of England Test captains discussing the different ways they dealt with the pressures of international cricket.

Joe Root says he has "always admired,quot; England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan in the way that he has approached his job as a test team skipper.

Root was a key member of Morgan's team who traded his white ball fortunes in the past four years, going from a shameful exit from the group stage at the 2015 World Cup to winning the tournament in his own country in 2019.

Speaking in the last & # 39; Lockdown & # 39; Sky Cricket Podcast with Ian Ward, Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton, Root admits that his aggressive approach taken from his time on the white ball team initially got him in trouble, but he thinks he's now finding his way.

Listen in the player below, Or by downloading it here, you can also listen to it at this link.

"I have always admired Eoin's captaincy and tried to choose his brain," said Root. "He tries to draw from his cricket knowledge and improve my understanding.

"To begin with, I probably tried to use too much and almost tried to overcomplicate certain aspects of test cricket by trying to force the game too much."

"I was trying to be too expansive and I was too rigid in that, not understanding that there are certain moments, certain passages, and certain conditions where you have to be a little more pragmatic."

"Over time, we have developed a very clear way of how we want to perform, that it should travel well wherever we go."

"But I think there are certain things that you only learn by doing, putting yourself in those situations and trying things out.

"Of course, it's a results business and you want to find that solution from the start. It didn't exactly happen that way for me as a captain and for us as a test team, but you're starting to feel like you're moving in that direction now."

Root took over as Test Captain in 2017 and initially led England to consecutive series wins over South Africa and the West Indies at home.

But it's overseas where the team has generally struggled, losing four of our five series, a 3-0 win at Sri Lanka in 2018-19, the one exception, before starting to corner a corner with a victory for the 3-1 series in South Africa earlier this year.

England fell to a major loss in the opening game at Centurion, before Root led its charges to three wins at the trot, with Test's second win in Cape Town as a catalyst for change.

"Cape Town was the perfect example," added Root, referring to his optimism that his team is going in the right direction. "One thing we've always had is belief, but for several years, we haven't always married skill levels and clever cricket in certain gaming pockets."

"But if you watch the India series (win) at home, away from Sri Lanka, we've been involved in some very tight games and we've found a way to win through belief."

"Similarly, in Cape Town, going for tea (on the last day), we still needed five wickets and found a way to carry them, out of sheer belief, hard work and will."

"I really think it is because the whole group has bought into the way we are trying to do things. It is very clear how we want to play our test cricket now; everyone knows their role."

"There are more exciting opportunities around the corner that could end in very special memories and results."

"The ashes in a couple of years, that is something that, as a team, we are building and it is a great driving force in me wanting to improve every day, do something special there and hopefully make history."

