Joe Root and Heather Knight: Open Letter from the Captains of England to NHS Workers, Cricket Fans, and the General Public | Cricket News

To the cricket family,

Today, the England men's test team should be completing its Sri Lanka tour.

Today, our teammates and professional partners should be entering the final stages of their preseason preparations before the start of the County season.

Today, cricket fans across the UK should be eager to get into the networks before their club's campaigns, dreaming of match-winning displays, wanting to play with their peers, or just watching the game we love on their local terrain.

But today it is very different. The coronavirus pandemic has put life and cricket as we all know it, sharpening our perspective and highlighting the true heroes.

As England players, we have tried some desperate days, enjoyed exciting climbs and tried to stay strong at all times.

But in the last few weeks I am sure that many of you, like us, have experienced intense emotions as the pandemic has spread.

Perhaps you have lost a loved one, fear for someone who is sick or ill. Perhaps you are concerned about your family and friends and anxious about what the future holds for you.

Teamwork has never been more important in our society.

Social distancing may mean that we cannot unite in a physical sense, but our strength lies in our communities coming together to help each other.

We have heard so many amazing stories from people who do that, in our local area and in the country beyond, and we are both proud.

In our positions as England captain, we have witnessed events that have had entire stadiums standing, but this pandemic has shown us who deserves the strongest applause.

To all those who work on the front line to help those most in need, all those who coordinate and provide the supply of the essentials of life and all those heroes not yet recognized, we salute you.

Our teammates and we have been incredibly fortunate to have incredible support over the years, not only from fans in all the fields we play in but from those who follow us from all over the world and has marked a true difference.

Now we really hope that everyone who tackles this pandemic head-on receives all the support they need.

If something good can come of this, it is a reminder of the best of human nature.

In the past few weeks, we have been fortunate to spend more time with the family, time that we cherish and will remember fondly once the cricket calendar comes to life. And it will.

None of us know when and sometimes that feels incredibly frustrating, there's nothing we'd like more than to get back on the field and win for our fans, but the bigger picture quickly puts those feelings firmly in perspective.

So, until that day comes, keep batting in the shade, practice your action and work on your fitness and abilities, and above all stay strong and united.

Best regards,

Joe Root and Heather Knight

England Men's Test Captain and England Women's Captain

#StayHomeSaveLives