Joe Diffie dies from coronavirus-related complications

Joe Diffie, who was a member of the Grand Ole Opry for over 25 years and is best known for his country hits like If the Devil Danced, Home, Pickup Man, Bigger than the Beatles and more. The country star had confirmed that he had contracted the coronavirus on March 27, 2020. On March 29, 2020, he died of health complications. A spokesperson confirmed the news, saying: “Grammy-winning country music legend Joe Diffie passed away today, Sunday, March 29, of complications from the coronavirus (COVID-19). Your family respects your privacy at this time. "

Joe was 61 years old and had broken the news about the coronavirus catch to the world by saying, “I am under the care of medical professionals and am currently receiving treatment. My family and I are asking for privacy at this time. We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious, and careful during this pandemic. " Our condolences are with the family of the great artist.